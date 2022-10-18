October 18, 2022

Match 5 between Guardians and Yankees has been postponed; It will be held on Tuesday at 4 pm

Cassandra Curtis October 18, 2022 2 min read

NEW YORK – After fans waited two and a half hours in the rain, Major League Baseball decided to postpone the crucial fifth game of the Major League Series between Cleveland and New York.

The Yankees took advantage of the circumstances to change their beginning. The responsibility lies with Nestor Cortes, who will play against the Guardians on a short break.

Cleveland is expected to keep Aaron Ceval in the game, which has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:02 p.m. ET.

None of the managers spoke to the press after the postponement. Yankees spokesman Jason Zellow confirmed that Aaron Boone had informed him via a text message that Curtis would be making an offer in place of Jameson Tellon.

The match was supposed to start at 7:07 p.m., and the postponement was confirmed at 9:38 p.m.

“When it became clear that it would be a good time after 10pm when the game would start, I think a very easy decision was made,” said Chris Marinac, MLB’s chief operating officer and director of strategy.

The winner, if any, will get a respite, as they will have to travel to Houston to face the Astros in the MLS Championship Series, which begins Wednesday at 6:37 p.m. (Central time).

Both teams were batting on Monday.

“If the weather is a problem, I don’t necessarily want to get over that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said around 4 p.m.

Cleveland quarterback Miles Straw, who played in a Yankees fan showdown in April, threw a few soccer balls to fans waiting in the stadium seats during the delay, and so did reserve defensive player Will Brennan.

The central video panel showed a split screen of New York City’s 3-0 win over Inter Miami in the MLS playoffs, the New York Rangers game against the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL, as well as the NFL game between Denver. Bronco and San Diego Chargers.

This was the series’ second postponement after the second game at Yankee Stadium was postponed a day to Friday.

After losing the first game of the series last week, Cleveland won Game 2 and 3, overcoming a two-round deficit in the ninth inning to win Game 3, 6-5. The Yankees won 4-2 Sunday night in Cleveland to force the series back to New York.

New York gets a day off.

