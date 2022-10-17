October 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Minute by minute of the 2022 Ballon d'Or party

Minute by minute of the 2022 Ballon d’Or party

Cassandra Curtis October 17, 2022 6 min read

We present the highlights of the party where the best in football was honored

This Monday delivery Ballon d’Or 2022 that give French footballin which Karim Benzema He was awarded the best player award in 2022, Alexia Putillas She won again in the women’s category, dry Confirmed to win the Copa Cup for Best Young Player and Thibaut Courtois He was awarded the Yashin Cup as the best goalkeeper. You can enjoy streaming through ESPN and Star +.

Since 1998, Zinedine Zidane has embraced The golden ballNo other Frenchman has had the privilege of doing so. Karim Benzema He received the award from his Real Madrid mentor at a ceremony in Paris on Monday.

In the first year in fifteen years that Argentine Lionel Messi was not among the candidates, Benzema And he became the second player to win the award since the co-dominance of “The Flea” and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo began in 2008. Only his fellow Croatian Luka Modric, the winner of 2018, has managed to break it so far.

The 34-year-old madridista striker produced an exceptional season at his club, the architect of La Liga and the Champions League, undoubtedly the most distinguished player in the most successful clubs, with enough credentials that no one appeared in a position to overwhelm him.

His 2022 numbers made it one of those versions that lacked suspense and that the ceremony had some formalities to make something everyone already took for granted: 42 goals in 44 games, Champions League top scorer with 15 wins, backed the nomination. without incisions.

Check out the 2022 Ballon d’Or websites:

25: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Mike Minnian (AC Milan), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Christopher Nkunko (Leipzig), Darwin Nunez (Benfica).

22: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Phil Foden (Manchester City).

21: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

20: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).

See also  Portugal fans chose Albert Ellis' goal against Santa Clara as the best goal of the month - ten

17: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Luis Diaz (Porto and Liverpool), Duzan Vlahovic (Fiorentina and Juventus).

16: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

14: Rafael Leo (AC Milan) and Fabinho (Liverpool).

13: Sebastian Haller (Ajax)

12: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

11: Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

Copa Cup: Gavi (Barcelona)

10: Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

9: Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

8: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Socrates Cup: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Alexia Putillas (Barcelona)

Gerd Muller Trophy: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

7: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

6: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

5: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Yashin Trophy: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Team of the Year: Manchester City

4: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

3: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

2: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Ballon d’Or: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Live the best of the party:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The best Cuban wrestlers have arrived in Miami – SwingComplete

October 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Pachuca vs Tigers (2-1). Objectives

October 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Jorge Sanchez scored his first goal for Ajax in the Eredivisie

October 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Here are the places in the US with the coldest this week

October 17, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

This is how it is evaluated by INSS

October 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
6 min read

Minute by minute of the 2022 Ballon d’Or party

October 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Yailin La Más Viral rocked the net in a satin nightgown

October 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon