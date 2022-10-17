Minute by minute of the 2022 Ballon d’Or party

We present the highlights of the party where the best in football was honored

This Monday delivery Ballon d’Or 2022 that give French footballin which Karim Benzema He was awarded the best player award in 2022, Alexia Putillas She won again in the women’s category, dry Confirmed to win the Copa Cup for Best Young Player and Thibaut Courtois He was awarded the Yashin Cup as the best goalkeeper. You can enjoy streaming through ESPN and Star +.

Since 1998, Zinedine Zidane has embraced The golden ballNo other Frenchman has had the privilege of doing so. Karim Benzema He received the award from his Real Madrid mentor at a ceremony in Paris on Monday.

In the first year in fifteen years that Argentine Lionel Messi was not among the candidates, Benzema And he became the second player to win the award since the co-dominance of “The Flea” and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo began in 2008. Only his fellow Croatian Luka Modric, the winner of 2018, has managed to break it so far.

The 34-year-old madridista striker produced an exceptional season at his club, the architect of La Liga and the Champions League, undoubtedly the most distinguished player in the most successful clubs, with enough credentials that no one appeared in a position to overwhelm him.

His 2022 numbers made it one of those versions that lacked suspense and that the ceremony had some formalities to make something everyone already took for granted: 42 goals in 44 games, Champions League top scorer with 15 wins, backed the nomination. without incisions.

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d’Or. Tweet embed

25: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Mike Minnian (AC Milan), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Christopher Nkunko (Leipzig), Darwin Nunez (Benfica).

22: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Phil Foden (Manchester City).

21: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

20: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).

17: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Luis Diaz (Porto and Liverpool), Duzan Vlahovic (Fiorentina and Juventus).

16: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

14: Rafael Leo (AC Milan) and Fabinho (Liverpool).

13: Sebastian Haller (Ajax)

12: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

11: Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

Copa Cup: Gavi (Barcelona)

10: Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

9: Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

8: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Socrates Cup: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Alexia Putillas (Barcelona)

Gerd Muller Trophy: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

7: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

6: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

5: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Yashin Trophy: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Team of the Year: Manchester City

4: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

3: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

2: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Ballon d’Or: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

1998 Ballon d’Or 🤝 2022 Ballon d’Or After 24 years of Zinedine Zidane … Karim Benzema! 😍 ” pic.twitter.com/b1iWIKW1Am – Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@Francefootball) October 17 2022

💬 Karim Benzema: «It is a great honor, it was a childhood dream to become the Ballon d’Or»#Shawky pic.twitter.com/17ykH6YPzd – Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@Francefootball) October 17 2022

🌟 The golden balloon goes to Karim Benzema! 🌟 🔝 The Frenchman concludes his magical season with the France Football award as the best player in the 21-22 season. ⭐ The best player in the Spanish League and the best player in the Champions League. ⭐ The best scorer in the League and the Champions League.# Balloon role pic.twitter.com/64IE3802aq – ESPN.com.mx (ESPNmx) October 17 2022

THIBAUT COURTOIS IS THE WINNER OF THE 2022 YACHT AWARD!#TrophéeYachine #Shawky pic.twitter.com/xRpkyaQkLI – Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@Francefootball) October 17 2022

The Ballon d’Or award for the year 2022 completes the arrangement! #Shawky pic.twitter.com/QJLVZW6XjG – Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@Francefootball) October 17 2022

Chevtchenko received a message for all of us… 🇺🇦💛#Shawky pic.twitter.com/kfKFZ6VRjQ – Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@Francefootball) October 17 2022

Let’s get the party started! Here are the prizes#Shawky pic.twitter.com/h9KEN8uOxQ – Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@Francefootball) October 17 2022

💫 From Tik Tok to Ballon d’Or….. Iran’s “Sergeant” Ferreira fulfilled his dreams of being the guest of honor at France Football.# Balloon role pic.twitter.com/5ThfwPjCnz – ESPN.com.mx (ESPNmx) October 17 2022

💬 Zinedine Zidane: “If Karim Benzema wins the Ballon d’Or, he deserves it”#Shawky pic.twitter.com/8GUsM2xMxP – Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@Francefootball) October 17 2022

The end of an era….. After 16 years, neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the top three at the Ballon d’Or.# Balloon role pic.twitter.com/EoCPIY7sz8 – ESPN.com.mx (ESPNmx) October 17 2022

Point of view: You are a guest of the Ballon d’Or! 👀#Shawky pic.twitter.com/lg6HsWruAV – Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@Francefootball) October 17 2022