The best Cuban wrestlers have arrived in Miami – SwingComplete

Written by Alex Fernandez Fernandez

Just a week ago we highlighted here at Complete Swing the arrival of the family of the 2016 Olympic champion, Ismael Borrero, in Miami. The decision to abandon the Cuban delegation in Mexico by the head of the wrestling world as well, would make headlines in Cuban and international newspapers.

Borero took advantage of the 2022 Acapulco Pan American Wrestling Championship last May, and decided not to return to the island.

The attrition of the Cuban sports movement, coming from those on the island, suffers from any sport, and in the most diverse of sports manifestations. Karate fighters, baseball players and jumpers.

It may interest you: Momentazo: Cuban Olympic champion Ismael Borrero reunited with his family

However, the fight becomes even more worrying, if we take into account that of the six crowns that Cuba won in the summer edition of Tokyo in 2021, two of them were from the battle. Mayan Lopez (for the fourth time in a row) and Luis Horta.

today according to Daniel Gomez’s profile on Facebook, an activist, trainer, and connoisseur of the events of this method on a global scale, in the past two weeks, several preachers have arrived in the United States in one way or another. Yowlys Bonne, who in 2018 was the world champion; Reinier Pereza medalist in international tournaments, and Lifan Lopez, with notable results at the international level.

If we echo the most important personalities who have left the country in recent years, including sports, which was one of the greatest hopes of the Cuban sports system, they stand out among others: Yaime Perez, world champion and Olympic medalist in the version of the album or the aforementioned Ismael Borrero.

Add Andy Cruz case. The boxer was arrested a few months ago in Cuba after trying to leave the country illegally. The Federation of Majors decided to remove it from the system.

It may interest you: The world is paralyzed: Chess player Leinier Domínguez made history in the United States

It is clear that a bridge of desperation has opened for Cuban athletes looking for other tracks. A better future where they can make their decisions with more freedom.