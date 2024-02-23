Canelo Alvarez shows and laughs at Dynamita Marquez in a video

Without exchanging a single punch in a professional manner, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez And Juan Manuel “Dynamita” Márquez They maintain strong competition Which led them to exchange accusations, accusations, and ridicule, as happened in the past hours.

What did Dynamita Marquez say?

Amidst the uncertainty over who will be Tapatio's next challenger, Dinamita Márquez appeared in an interview for the podcast “La Esquina del KO”, where he confirmed that he is not jealous of the undisputed 168-pounder, and later pointed out that He faced the best of the time.

“You have to use boxing for what it is. You have to respect boxing“If you are such a good fighter, why do you do this kind of thing,” the Iztacalco-born man said. “I show it, fight with those who have to fight and make people get the appreciation and respect that I deserve.” , in throwing arrows at Saul, who does not want to face David Benavidez.

“I achieved a lot, I beat the best pound for pound in the world at that time, I fought with the best, I have never been ashamed of anyone. He added: “I think it has to be said in a way, 'I'm talking about what it is.'

This is Canelo Alvarez's reaction

Hours after Juan Manuel's comments went viral, Canelo Alvarez Featured on their social networks Share a video with a laughing emojiwhere the analyst now appears with a comment that may be inappropriate.

“We have to wait for Canelo against other competitors in this division, there are very good fighters, and from there he can improve. It is, in this case, Jermall Charlo, Billy Joe Saunders, Demetrius Andrade, Danny Jacobsvery good fighters, and David Lemieux“.

It should be noted that among those names Saul easily defeated Charlo, Saunders and JacobsWhile Andrade and Lemieux failed to make the leap that would make them boxing stars.