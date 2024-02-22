Formula 1: The pre-season in Bahrain was complicated

The first of the three agreed-upon days of the Formula 1 pre-season in Bahrain passed without interruption. Not even Alex Albon's Williams stopped on the side due to technical problems that forced the action to stop, as they were resolved by a double yellow flag. However, at the beginning of the second day The good run ended: the red came out and the morning session was finally suspended.

The piano rose in the 11th hole and Formula 1 had to hit the brakes. Getty Images

With 1 hour and 48 minutes remaining before the end of the four hours of morning activity, the banderilleros displayed an eerie red colour. The seven drivers who were on the track had to head to the pits. There were no cars parked anywhere, which was another problem. It was just a guide. A helper approached the curb entering Turn 11 and began pedaling on the outside. A few minutes later another worker arrived, a moment later the safety car arrived, and then… and the people arrived at the prom.

In the pictures, you can see how pieces flew in the path of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, before everything stopped. Finally, 38 minutes after the red flag was raised, the FIA ​​announced that the session would not resume and that the first half of the day had ended. In order not to hurt the difference too much, another hour of activity has been added to the afternoon departure time (it will be five hours instead of four).

He plays 2:30 The morning session will not resume in Bahrain See also Bill Belichick will not continue with the New England Patriots for next season Due to the pavement parting at Turn 11, the red was final. An additional hour was added in the afternoon so that the teams could finish their programs.

Until the red flag, a red car ruled. Lecerc set the best time with his Ferrari: 1 minute 31 seconds 750 minutes (completed 36 laps) and was 578 thousandths ahead of Oscar Piastri (36 laps with his McLaren). Logan Sargent (Williams) was third.

Checo Pérez made his first contact with the RB20. After Max Verstappen dominated on day one, the Mexican was elected to rotate on day two. The man from Guadalajara did not have a great time, as he had brake problems according to Red Bull and missed a large part of the first hour. He completed 20 laps and finished fourth. Meanwhile, the second day of Sakhir This was the start of Hamilton's final pre-season with Mercedes. By the time the red flag came out, the English driver had completed 39 laps and was in sixth place, 1.475 seconds behind.

In the afternoon, with an additional hour, the session resumes once the blessed piano is played.