February 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

With a controversial goal, Jun Arias' Fluminense team lost the first leg of the European Cup Winners' Cup

With a controversial goal, Jun Arias' Fluminense team lost the first leg of the European Cup Winners' Cup

Cassandra Curtis February 23, 2024 2 min read
Other football leagues

Nicolas Gallo VAR approved the Liga de Quito goal in agony and the Ecuadorians won the first leg.

Quito League vs Fluminense – Winners' Cup, first leg
picture: Gallo Bagway/AFP

Liga de Quito and Fluminense, the 2023 Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores champions, met in the first leg of the Cup Winners' Cup tournament held on Ecuadorian soil, in a match that ended in a local victory with a disputed goal for the Brazilians. This was agreed by Colombian video assistant referee Nicolas, who ran in at the last minute.

On paper, Fluminense looked like they would win due to the superiority of their roster, but the Ecuadorians respected their home court and kept the Brazilians on the sidelines.

more than

Other football leagues

But in Fluminense, Colombian John Arias was one of those who insisted on attacking the most, and he succeeded on several occasions in throwing off balance, but he did not succeed in being the way to reach the goal.

That first half did not witness many scoring opportunities, but Liga de Quito succeeded in disturbing the Brazilians' goal, scoring two goals through Lucas Ezequiel Pioffi and Sebastian Gonzalez Baquero, but they did not succeed in front of goal.

For the sequel, the rise was already affecting Fluminense and stocks began to be scarce and Fernando Diniz had to make some changes, one of them, the departure of Germán Cano.

See also  Chivas vs. Puebla on the appendix

However, in the last 20 minutes, LDU got back on the attack and had chances to open the scoring, but failing to finish the game was their biggest sin.

Likewise, Fluminense on occasions they narrowly missed scoring, but that also cost them, although shortly before the end Lima Lima received a ball in the area, shot it powerfully, but it hit the post rebelliously.

The draw continued and Fluminense devoted themselves to maintaining a draw that was in their favour, while Liga de Quito pressed, but it was not enough in the end, although in 90+1 the locals scored from a free kick, and Adrian Arce scored this goal in the penalty area. , but Colombian centre-back Andres Rojas decided that the first time there was offside, but the video assistant referee Nicolas Gallo decided to activate it and when the lines were drawn it was decided that the annotation was correct.

The return of the Recopa Sudamericana will take place next Thursday, February 29th in Rio de Janeiro where the Brazilians will have to return to be champions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sources: Warriors give Steve Kerr record extension: two years, $35 million

February 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Monterrey wants to host El Tre if they qualify for the 202 World Cup

February 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

FC Barcelona: “We were close to signing Guardiola and Messi together,” says Getafe president | Sports | International football

February 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Sources: Warriors give Steve Kerr record extension: two years, $35 million

February 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A judge formally ordered Trump to pay $454 million in fraud

February 24, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

This yacht takes part of the desert to the sea

February 24, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Vargas believes that the vote difference between the ruling party and the opposition is salvageable Momento.net

February 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward