With a controversial goal, Jun Arias' Fluminense team lost the first leg of the European Cup Winners' Cup

picture: Gallo Bagway/AFP



February 22, 2024 at 09:32 PM.



Liga de Quito and Fluminense, the 2023 Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores champions, met in the first leg of the Cup Winners' Cup tournament held on Ecuadorian soil, in a match that ended in a local victory with a disputed goal for the Brazilians. This was agreed by Colombian video assistant referee Nicolas, who ran in at the last minute.

On paper, Fluminense looked like they would win due to the superiority of their roster, but the Ecuadorians respected their home court and kept the Brazilians on the sidelines.

But in Fluminense, Colombian John Arias was one of those who insisted on attacking the most, and he succeeded on several occasions in throwing off balance, but he did not succeed in being the way to reach the goal.

That first half did not witness many scoring opportunities, but Liga de Quito succeeded in disturbing the Brazilians' goal, scoring two goals through Lucas Ezequiel Pioffi and Sebastian Gonzalez Baquero, but they did not succeed in front of goal.

For the sequel, the rise was already affecting Fluminense and stocks began to be scarce and Fernando Diniz had to make some changes, one of them, the departure of Germán Cano.

However, in the last 20 minutes, LDU got back on the attack and had chances to open the scoring, but failing to finish the game was their biggest sin.

Likewise, Fluminense on occasions they narrowly missed scoring, but that also cost them, although shortly before the end Lima Lima received a ball in the area, shot it powerfully, but it hit the post rebelliously.

The draw continued and Fluminense devoted themselves to maintaining a draw that was in their favour, while Liga de Quito pressed, but it was not enough in the end, although in 90+1 the locals scored from a free kick, and Adrian Arce scored this goal in the penalty area. , but Colombian centre-back Andres Rojas decided that the first time there was offside, but the video assistant referee Nicolas Gallo decided to activate it and when the lines were drawn it was decided that the annotation was correct.

The return of the Recopa Sudamericana will take place next Thursday, February 29th in Rio de Janeiro where the Brazilians will have to return to be champions.