Fernando Tates Jr. performed an unexpected second operation at San Diego Padres after MLB . penalty

After undergoing surgery on his left shoulder, Fernando Tates Jr. underwent an unexpected second surgery at the San Diego Padres after an MLB penalty.

They want to arrange everything. while lovers San Diego Padres excited to reach World Championship 2022they are already in National League Championship Series against. Philadelphia Phillies Fernando Tates Jr. It was again in the news for an unexpected second operation after the punishment he received from MLB.

Tates Jr.’s return plan to the major leagues has kicked off in full swing after he received an 80-game suspension for violating a policy MLB Against performance enhancing materials. Fernando and Padres decided that He will have surgery on his left shoulder in early September.

So far, everything is in order, but … Fernando Tates Jr. He couldn’t make his MLB 2022 debut before he was penalized, because he had to Left wrist surgery on March 16 Because he came to spring training with a fracture. In the same area, the second operation was carried out after the suspension in The major tournaments.

Tates Junior He has already served 55 of the 80 suspended games due to postseason games being counted. The San Diego Padres had at least four more games in the National League Series, so the baseball player in them was born dominican republic He will serve at least 59 penalty kick matches and He will return to MLB no later than April 21. Could be sooner if the team led Mane Machado Up to World Championship 2022.

According to Kevin Asey, of the San Diego Union-Tribune portal, Fernando Tates Jr. had his surgery in the week of October 10-14 For the second time after the MLB suspension. What did they do to him? The Dominican baseball player underwent a second surgery on his left wrist and Dr. Michael Carlson removed the original screws from the first operation to replace them with a central screw. This surgical intervention will not delay the return “toddler” with San Diego Padres to the 2023 Grand Prix.