Live broadcast, the France-Netherlands Eurocup Germany 2024 match | Watch Live | How to watch it for free, schedule | arranged | Spain | USA | Mexico | the answers

Follow the France-Netherlands match on Friday, March 24 at 8:45 pm. At the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, as part of the first day of the The qualifying stage for Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. Those led by Didier Deschamps want to redeem themselves after the defeat in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. While Ronald Koeman returned to the bench in the Netherlands after Louis van Gaal ended his time on the Dutch bench in the previous World Cup. After that, find out where to watch the game on TV channels and connect broadcasts from anywhere in the world.

What time will they play, France-Netherlands match live?

Here we provide a list of schedules by country that you should take into account if you do not want to miss the France-Netherlands match live. In addition, we explain the channels and mobile applications that you can access to follow them from your TV or any device.

8:45 p.m.: France and Spain

4:45 p.m.: Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay

3:45 p.m.: Bolivia and Venezuela

2:45 p.m.: Colombia and Ecuador

1:45 p.m.: Mexico and the United States

2:45 p.m.: Peru

Where can you watch the France-Netherlands match live on Friday 24 March?

TV channels

location Signboard Mexico ESPN United State TUDN Argentina Disports south america Disports Spain Movistar

online streaming

location Signboard Mexico star + United State VIX+ Argentina star + south america star + Spain Movistar +

Where to watch UEFA TV LIVE, France vs. Holland from Spain?

If you are in Spain and do not want to miss any action from the France-Netherlands match for the first day of Euro 2024, which will take place in Germany, you can follow the broadcast on UEFA TV, the official channel of the Cup.

Where to see Movistar + LIVE, France vs. Holland from Spain?

You can also follow the preview, showdown and final comments on Movistar +. The company has many different possibilities for obtaining various Fusion packages.

Where to watch ESPN Deportes LIVE, France vs. Holland in the USA?

AT&T U-verse HD Channel 3313

Channel 3313 Century link post Channel 4302

Channel 4302 Charter Spectrum HD Channel 262

Channel 262 Comcast XFINITY TV HD – Check your area’s signal

– Check your area’s signal Cox Communications HD – Channel 1333 and 1438

– Channel 1333 and 1438 DirectTV HD Channel 432

Channel 432 DISH Network HD Channel 442

How to watch DirecTV Sports LIVE, France vs. Holland in South America?

Party signal has it DirecTV Sports in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela and Uruguay.

DIRECTV Sports, Local Signals – Channel 610 SD

– Channel 610 SD DIRECTV Sports, Pan-Region Channel 683 SD

Channel 683 SD DIRECTV Sports, a local signal – 1610 HD

– 1610 HD DIRECTV Sports Channel, a virtual channel – 4000 4K

Match history france vs netherlands

This will be the twenty-ninth match between France and the Netherlands. With Kylian Mbappe as the new captain and without Benzema, Loris and Varane – officially retired – the French start as favorites thanks to their squad. 14 wins in front of 11 from the Dutch. Both teams tied 3 times. Aside from the fact that both teams have not seen each other’s faces since then 2018 France adds Five wins in the last six meetings.

Game date Netherlands 2-3 France 2016 friendly match in the history of FIFA Netherlands 0-1 France The first leg of the 2016 FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifiers France 4-0 Holland The rematch in 2017 for the 2018 World Cup Russia qualifiers France 2-1 Netherlands Going in 2018 for the Nations League Netherlands 2-0 France Return match 2018 for the Nations League See also solve the puzzle! Caramel revealed what he does in the first half

How to get to the France vs. Holland both teams?

Although it The final of the Qatar World Cup 2022That same year he was about to suffer another heartbreak. Last September, he avoided the French Relegation to League B from the Nations League (they won only one match out of six) and achieved permanence thanks to third-party results (they were favored by Croatia’s victory over Austria in the last date). Despite these negative stats, the French are always favorites to win the European Cup, a tournament they have attended all editions of since then. Sweden 1992 They were champions for the last time 23 years ago.

On the Netherlands side, those led by Ronald Koeman seek to return to the continental football elite after being eliminated in the quarter-finals in Qatar 2022 after losing on penalties with Argentina, but in the group stage of the Nations League history. It’s another thing since it ended Firstly With five wins and one draw, qualify for The last four. In the European Cup, in the 2020 edition, it did not go beyond the round of 16, and it lost the 2016 edition by failing to qualify and the last time the trophy was lifted in Germany 1988.

France vs. Netherlands: Key Stats