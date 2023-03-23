March 23, 2023

Summary of the match Chivas vs Pachuca (1-2). Objectives

March 23, 2023

the Chivas They could not shake the painful defeat of the National Classic, and on their tour of the United States, cthere for 2-1 with Pachuca The first two matches will take place in Guadalajara in that country.

again a mistake In the Goal Ripano cost Sagrado a goal, when Francisco Figueroa scored in the 85th minute and Raúl Rangel couldn’t make a save, the ball escaped, which was key to Guadalajara’s fall.

In a well entrance at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, Chivas Try with alternative boxAnd, despite his rise to the scoreboard, Touzos has been improving little by little.

Chivas surprised Tozos

the Rogiblancus They left with him 1-0 At the 8th minute, when Antonio Briseno He finished off a header from a corner kick by Pavel Pérez and El Polo got up to put it wide.

Pachuca Little by little his performance improved and in the 13th minute, Tala fouled Pedro Pedraza inside the area and scored a goal penal that at 15 minutes, Christian scored Arangealso to make it 1-1.

Chivas tried and in the 32nd minute, there was a ball to the post from Daniel Rios, when the second ball looked to be from Guadalajara.

The sequel had fewer goal comers and more clear comers 73 ‘, When Ronaldo Cisneros Half a turn finished, it looked like a goal but it went to one side.

Pachuca was a great piece in the final stretch

At 84 minutes, Pachuca put it first on the crossbar, and in seconds, Figueroa Shot after removing Alejandro Mayorga. Wrangel can’t deviate from it Touzos scored 2-1.

See also  Live broadcast: Real Spain faces Victoria in a scheduled match and wants to blow the whistle in Morazán - Diez

still at 90 minutes, presenio It ended with a head and Can’t tie To leave the final 2-1 in favor of Pachuca.

the Next test to Chivas It will be the Saturday before Tolucain Carson, California.

