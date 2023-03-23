Honduras, with Marinacci in starting 11, defeats Olympique Dominican Republic and start 2023 on the right foot

2023-03-22

The Honduras U-20 national team played their first two friendlies against the Olympic Dominican Republic which will also be at the 2023 World Cup in Indonesia. Jose Rafael Ferrari’s High Performance Center hosted the game in which Bicolor beat Caribbean 2-1 in a match that saw many upsets, and the Mini H got good news. U-20 coach Luis Alvarado brought Legionnaires’ Valerio Marinacci onto the field of play who appeared from the first minute of play. But Sebastian Pacheco, America’s national team player from Mexico, did not appear in the lineup for this afternoon’s game.

The first half was for Honduras, who scored through Thomas Sorto and Marco Acitono, who did not forget the beautiful classification that happened in the middle of 2022. Captain Surto opened the fencing case in the first half hour, striking with a powerful right hand to beat the Dominican Republic goal.

But before the end of the first forty-five minutes of the match, Marco Acitono converted his penalty thus putting the provisional match at 2-0. – compliment – In the second half, Dominican coach Valter Benitez gave other instructions and changed the tone of the game for his team, which came out with another style of play and found its constants. In the 50th and 71st minute, the goals of the Caribbean who rose like a phoenix came before the doubts of Honduras who developed a great first half. At the end of the match, Félix Garcia, who came on as a substitute, scored the goal that gave Mini H the victory over the Dominican Republic and thus fixed the score 3-2 in favor of Luis Alvarado’s team. See also Yuli Jouriel Houston puts on the board against the angels - SwingComplete – Second duel – Honduras and the Dominican Republic will rest on Thursday to meet again on Friday, March 24. (3) Honduras: Jurgen García, Valerio Marinacci, Javier Arriaga, Julian Martinez, Kevin Goetti, Aaron Barrios, Tomas Sorto, Colton Kelly, Isaac Castillo, Exxon Arzu and Marco Acitono. Objectives: Thomas Sorto, Marco Acitono and Felix Garcia. DT: Luis Alvarado.