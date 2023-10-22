Martino is upset by the comparison to Jimmy Lozano’s El Tri

Mexico City / 10/21/2023 22:33:07

Gerardo MartinoTechnical Director Inter MiamiHe became upset at a press conference after being asked that the Mexican national team led by Jaime Lozano was playing better than the team he led, and he did not even finish his answer.

The journalist asked him about it Inter Miami failed in the American League He also asked him about the comparisons made in the style of play between the two teams.

“I’ve got everything, and the hats are ready. Are you Mexican?”was the Argentine strategist’s first reaction when listening to the questions.

“If he plays better, it is welcome, because that means things were for the better, because Comparisons should not be made “This process has begun and will end well.”

Inter Miami was eliminated from the competition for the MLS title, a reason that sparked many criticism, given the presence of Lionel Messi on the roster and did not even reach the playoffs.

Gerardo Daniel Martino quarreled with a journalist in Miami, when he asked him about the failure in the American League and made a comment about the Mexican national team. pic.twitter.com/tnYxfnEYNf – Juan Manuel Figueroa (@jmanuelfigueroa) October 22, 2023

Martino began questioning the journalist, then cut off the answer He said he wouldn’t answer it anymore..

“The substitutions (the arrival of Jaime Lozano for Trey) that happened in January, February and March, do you remember?” Martino said, although we cannot hear the journalist’s response.