UFC 294 | Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski’s wild knockout, why didn’t he celebrate it?

Islam Makhachev Gave a wild ending to UFC 294 With a brutal kick to the head Alex Volkanovski With whom he achieved an undisputed KO in the first round and retained the lightweight belt.

The Russian had his challenger against the octagon fence when he lifted his left leg and took advantage of the guard’s weakness to connect with Volkanovski who immediately went to the canvas.

Minutes later, his Makhachev He revealed his hand injury: “It looks like I broke my hand,” he said on his way to the locker room after knockout Alex Volkanovski.





The fighting in Abu Dhabi was decided by this maneuver. (Source: UFC).

Makhachev did not celebrate for a reason related to Palestine

Islam Makhachev He had an attention-grabbing reaction at the end of the main battle UFC 294: After a brief period Volkanovski He was already on the canvas, and despite the overwhelming victory, the Russian motioned for the crowd to stop the ecstasy and put his finger to his mouth, indicating that they should remain silent.

The champion said at the end of the main event of UFC 294: “I will not celebrate victory, because of what is happening in the world. Stop this. Palestine, we stand with you.”





Read also