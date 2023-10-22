Guillermo Ochoa remained on the bench against Cagliari

espnReading: 2 minutes.

Filippo Inzaghi decided to give Guillermo Ochoa a rest and saved the draw in his first appearance as Salernitana coach.

Italy – Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He was a substitute in the match Salernitana in view of Cagliari Within the Italian League, which ended in a tie at two.

The technician Filippo Inzaghi He decided to give the goalkeeper a rest Mexican national team For this confrontation, which was fundamental to Salernitana’s aspirations, in terms of salvation, they ended up saving the confrontation with a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Guillermo Ochoa He has made eight appearances this season, despite being the goalkeeper with the most goals scored in Serie A.

Guillermo Ochoa on the bench for the match against Cagliari. Getty Images

Inzaghi The goal was entrusted to French goalkeeper Benoit Costel, who has seen action in just one match so far in Serie A.

“Baku Memorandum” He arrived with continuous activity after sharing it with Mexican national teamWhich faced Ghana and Germany in the history of FIFA.

Salernitana and Cagliari, last in Italy, needed wins to breathe in the lower zone and finally distribute the points.

the match

Angolan Zito Luvombo’s goal for Cagliari in the 80th minute began a spiral of opportunities that did not exist in the previous minutes.

Senegalese Boulay Dia, a former Villarreal player, scored the equalizer in the 86th minute, in what appeared to be the final tie. Far from settling, Cagliari were back on the attack and Italian Nicola Viola found his reward with an unmarked header in the heart of the area, putting the visitors ahead again with just two minutes remaining.

If Cagliari’s response to the goal they conceded was immediate, then Salernitana’s response was similar. On the first play after putting the ball in play, he put the ball into the box and caused a handball for Viola himself, who went from hero to villain in just two minutes.

Dia took charge and ensured the draw in Beppo’s first appearance on the bench for Salernitana, who remained in penultimate place with 4 points.

For its part, Cagliari, led by Italian Claudio Ranieri, remained in last place with three points.