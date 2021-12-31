December 31, 2021

Maribel Guardia has been criticized for 'Botox abuse' and her dress 'too young'

Lane Skeldon December 31, 2021

Mexico City. – On more than one occasion, Maribel keeper “How do I look you will see yourself, if all goes well for you,” he joked, when asked about some critics That he receives on social networks, especially for a recent photo in which he appears with a thumbnail dress Red color.

The 62-year-old singer and actress asserts that she is not a “golden coin that everyone loves”, so she is not afraid of bad comments, as she says that most of the messages she receives in her posts are good.

However, many netizens went with everything to Maribel to get this shot of her character wearing a red high rise dress, so users are recommending not to wear such youthful clothes, because although it is well kept, this dress is for young ladies .

This is a very beautiful dress but for a teenager.”

Haha… you dress like a thirty-year-old lady…..now grandma, mark your place.”

A very beautiful dress, but it is too young for her really.”

Maribel is very beautiful, but this dress is not … at least not for you …”.

Some users of social networks criticized the face of Costa Rica, because according to them, it seems exaggerated Botox It has already begun to deform.

He’s already started with Botox, he’s already given the old man….”

And what happened to your face? You don’t want to look like a quinceañera. ”

Ditch the Botox, lady.”

It must be remembered that last Wednesday, Maribel Guardia published a Video Where the third dose is placed opposite COVID-19Which is why many of his fans laughed that “the 30-year-old has yet to get the vaccine”.

Source: El Universal

