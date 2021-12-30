Daniel, the young son of Luis Miguel inherited the talent of ‘Sol de México’ and thus sings: video

Arasili Arambola She is one of the most beloved actresses on the show, not only for her talent, but also for her charm, so much so that she beat out one of the most popular celebrities.

actress and Luis Miguel had an affair Between 2005 and 2009 resulted in Two sons, Miguel and Daniel.

Despite their relationship, things did not end very well for the family, as the singer confirmed that “El Sol de México” Do not provide financial support He does not congratulate his children on their birthdays.

Despite the absence of the father, Aracely has proven to be a wonderful mother who enjoys spending many moments with her children.

The star shared a video of him noting the family enjoying the pool, while Miguel Gallego Arambola, better known as Mickey, shows talent who carries it inside.

the youngest You are surprised when you sing the song “I can’t stop feeling this wayBy Justin Timberlake, it shows He inherited his parents’ talents.

recently Mickey turning 13 And Arámbula displayed it with a picture of a birthday cake, celebrated in a secret way.

On the other hand, despite showing his singing ability, it seems that he does not intend to venture like his parents. “I have to respect the decision they want to make because they are minors, and it does not depend on anyone else, it depends on me that I am their mother and my family, but They don’t want to be artistsThe actress commented.

