Mauricio Uchmann and Paulina Borola say goodbye to this year’s romantic beach holidays

Mauricio Uchmann and Paulina Borola They were one of the most loved couples in Mid Show 2021After confirming their relationship during the first half of the year.

After a few months of Pretend through social networks Their engagement is very serious and they have shared their emotional performances on multiple occasions until they arrive Christmas tree Together they decide to end the year at the beach.

was through Various posts on InstagramIn which they showed a lot Mauricio Uchmann as Paulina Borola, their romantic holiday with some photos and videos in which they are often seen in love.

Mauricio Uchmann and Paulina Borola.

Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola enjoy a beach vacation

Not only did they make videos together, but also Paulina Burula Showed how in love she is The actor was captured in a mini video wink at it and wrote: “I love you”.

Mauricio Uchmann and Paulina Borola.

Mauricio Uchmann and Paulina Borola.

While Aceline Derbez Sharing the good coexistence between Boyfriend Jonathan Cobain and his brothers, Jose Eduardo and Vader in the family with Little KilaniAnd Mauricio Uchmann Enjoy the beach in the company of his girlfriend, Paulina Burula.