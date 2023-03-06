Manchester United’s defeat was unprofessional: Ten Hag

EFEReading: two minutes.

The Red Devils coach did not hide his annoyance after the victory he suffered against Liverpool

Eric TunhaagTechnical Manchester UnitedConfirmed after the loss 7-0 against him Liverpool He was “angry” and described his team’s performance as “unprofessional”.

he Manchester United And just the worst defeat in its history by falling 7-0 At Anfield on Sunday vs Liverpool In England Classic.

“I think we played a decent first half, we made a mistake just before the break, and we just disappeared in the second half. We weren’t on our level, we weren’t playing as a team and It was unprofessional. Yes, I am angry ” You have a pilgrim in sky sport.

“I’m amazed because from what I’ve seen in the past months and weeks, this team is resilient and has a winning attitude. In the second half we had none of that. We didn’t follow our plan and we didn’t do our job.”

Erik ten Hag did not hide his annoyance after the 7-0 defeat of Manchester United. AP Pictures

“We’ve seen in the past that we can recover. After what happened to us against Brentford, against Manchester City… It was a step backwards and it’s unacceptable. It’s a touch of reality and we have to learn from that,” admitted the Dutch coach.

For his part, the technical director of LiverpoolHowever, Jurgen Klopp said the win was “perfect”.

“Silent, it was a fantastic, amazing match,” said Klopp. “We played great football. It was a bit aggressive in the first half, but in the second half the start was very good and the finish was excellent. Everything was good. This is football, it can happen and we have three important points.

“It was the push we wanted. It puts us in the right direction. Everyone needs to know we’re still here. It hasn’t been like that for a while, but tonight was a proper show of what we can and need to be from now on. There are 13 games left, There are a lot of points left, but today was perfect.”