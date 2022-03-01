March 1, 2022

Manchester United are already looking for a new manager

Cassandra Curtis March 1, 2022 2 min read

German Ralf Rangnick is not presenting the expected results at Manchester United and in light of this they are already looking for a new coach in the English team.

Manchester United have already begun a “comprehensive” search for a new manager for next season.

United who shot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer At the end of last year I hired, until the end of the season, the German Ralph RanikThe search for a new permanent technician has already begun.

It’s confirmed John Mortogdirector of team sports, at the team’s quarterly meeting.

“We are already implementing a comprehensive process to sign a new coach on a permanent basis, who will take charge of the team from the summer with the aim of making us fight for domestic and European titles again,” Murtaugh said. athlete.

RingnikWhich has not significantly improved United’s situation since his departure Solsjær In November, he signed a six-month contract and agreed to stay for at least two years after that in an advisory role with the team.

“We know that regularity is the key and we hope to finish in the top four this season in the Premiership. But I would like to reiterate that this is not a goal United And everyone in the club hopes to be able to fight for the best titles.”

The United Now he is fourth in the league, two points behind fifth place and is still alive in Champions League, Where they will play the second leg of the round of 16 against Atlético Madrid after they achieved 1-1 in the first leg.

