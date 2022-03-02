Ángel Reyna blasts off against Gignac, calling him a ‘lying dog’

Angel Rina exploded against Andre-Pierre Gignac After mentioning that he is Sorry for the goal he scored against Veracruz While they were protesting for the non-payment they were subjected to, among other grievances occurred within the Garucha Foundation.

“False dog! Now it turns out… Yes, I said the opposite. hypocrite! The former Sharks player, who is at the Pirata Fuente Stadium, wrote that Friday, October 21, 2019, the day that recorded the factsin a new attack against the Tigres gunners.

The American youth squad is well aware of how Gignac, like Eduardo Vargas, acted by disrespecting his move for justice, which he left as soon as that match ended when he indicated that the Frenchman I didn’t have a “good heart”.

What did Gignac say about his goal against Veracruz?

And the French striker confirmed, on Monday evening, that on the following Monday, after he scored the second goal for the cats, while the sharks remained dormant, It’s called the Mexican Confederation To demand that this caption be withdrawn, as well as noting that a stigma in his career generates shame.

“There was a lot of misunderstanding, at first it was one minute, then three minutes; I wanted to put a big paw into the platform, Sometimes I get unbelievable goals, by the time he got in, the fact was that three minutes had passed already, but he didn’t want to score. me After that match, I scored Al-Ittihad and asked them to take away the goal from me“It’s a disgrace to me here in Mexico, I’m sorry,” he told Fox Sports.

“The truth was a real mess that partyI don’t want to remember like this I know I’m annoying on the field annoying they tell me with the umpires When I argue with the umpire then I go 10 seconds later and tell the umpire Next time I know how to run my games maybe I yell sometimes They take a picture from five years ago Before that, I have really changed, and I have maturity in these issues,” said 10 Tigres.