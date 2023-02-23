Westbrook breaks the silence, signs with the Clippers and sends a letter to LeBron and the Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers official Russell Westbrook arrived and the guard didn’t hesitate to break the silence and send a message to LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers and the entire NBA.

What was an open secret was confirmed in a realm NBA. Los Angeles Clippers Make access administrator Russell Westbrook In the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Al-Qaeda did not hesitate to break the silence and send a message to LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers And the whole university.

Everyone has talked and Ross is just missing out. After a season and a half, Westbrook’s story with the Lakers came to an end without titles and B.B Averaged 17.4 points per game, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 130 games. LeBron’s former teammate was traded to the Utah Jazz and after reaching an agreement became a free agent.

While LeBron James highlighted Russell Westbrook’s commitment Los Angeles Lakers, Tyrone Law, The Los Angeles Clippers coach argued that “We want Ross to be Ross. If you’re doing too much or not enough, I’ll tell you. We want him to be the MVP, and Hall of Famer the way he is.”

The Clippers made Westbrook’s arrival official to a team that ranks among the top five in the Western Conference. They would be contenders in the playoffs and Ross began dropping hints at the Lakers of LeBron and his buddies by feeling grateful for him. “Just being in a place where people love you and hug you means a lot to me.”

Clippers introduced Russell Westbrook (Photo: Twitter/@LAClippers)

Russell Westbrook He was introduced by the Los Angeles Clippers on February 22, 2023 and in the first press conference, the star answered why he didn’t work in Los Angeles Lakers. In addition, Ross was confident that it would work together Kawhi Leonard And the company to finish sending a letter to LeBron JamesAnd his ex-team and all NBA.