Madison Anderson: Debuts as host of The House of Famous 3 winner | Telemundo | Celeb from United States | nndaml | fame

After more than three months of stories, on April 24, Telemundo broadcast The grand finale of the third season to “Celebrity House”the popular reality show that started in January 2019 and brought together 20 participants among celebrities and members of the public.

It was so Madison Anderson prevailed Pepe Gamez, La Materiasta, Jose Rodriguez, Raul García and Patty Navidadtake the jackpot and follow in the footsteps Alice Machado And Yvonne Montero as winners telemundo reality show.

The triumph of the Puerto Rican supermodel has opened many doors for her, as has her friend Baby JamiesSo United States Celebrities They are already part of the various projects of the Hispanic series.

Madison Anderson, winner of “La casa de los famosos 3” during her visit to “At home with Telemundo” (Photo: Carlos Adyan/Instagram)

Madison Anderson hosted “At Home with Telemundo”

Since winning the reality show, Madison Anderson’s schedule has been full of commitments that the model hasn’t turned down, achieving each of them, including her appearance in “At home with Telemundo“.

The model and singer was also the special host on the latest edition of the show Carlos Adianwhich airs on the Spanish network Monday through Friday at 2pm ET.

“I’m so excited, this is my first time here with you as host”, she indicated Puerto Rico on her social networks.

It should be noted that Anderson’s presence is only for one broadcast, as she is a guest host, but she will be part of other programs on the Spanish network in the United States.

The reaction of his partners in the program

For his part, Adyan did not miss the opportunity to highlight Anderson’s participation in the variety show Anna Eureka comes out in January 2023.

“Today was Madison’s first day as a presenter, and I was really moved because, first of all, it takes a lot of courage for the fact that Spanish isn’t someone’s first language and they dare without fear and jump into something because people can think of it on TV as easy, but it’s Not easy at all and went there without fearSave the driver on his Instagram account.

Similarly, the 27-year-old journalist expressed his excitement, adding: “So congratulations to Madison for this great opportunity to take advantage of.“.

Finally, Adyan did not hesitate to predict a positive future for Anderson on his Telemundo shows.

“I expect great success for her because the most important thing for a presenter is to be herself, and she achieved that, and that is why she won her audience.He was sentenced.

Madison Anderson won the third season (Photo: Telemundo Realities/Instagram)

Learn more about Madison Anderson

Madison Anderson Personal Data

full name: Madison Anderson Berreuse

Madison Anderson Berreuse Pick-up place: Arizona, United States

Arizona, United States nationality: America and Puerto Rico

America and Puerto Rico birthday: November 10th

November 10th Year of Birth: Ninety-five, ninety-five

Ninety-five, ninety-five age: 27 years

27 years to rise: 1.78 m

1.78 m Instagram: @employee

What did Madison Anderson study do?

Upon completion of high school, beauty queen Studied fashion and textile design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, and then followed Marketing and PR. More details here.

Who was he and how did Lorenzo, Madison Anderson’s son, die?

In “The House of Celebrities 3”, Madison Anderson is never as open in revealing a story as she is when she points out her connection to the case of Lorenzo, the boy who was murdered in her home and whose crime was never made clear. . Learn more about this story by clicking here.