Penélope Menchaca has the perfect green dress for the heat

Penelope Menchaca is one of our country’s most beloved actresses and leaders. She’s been in productions like “12 Hearts,” “The Power of Love,” among others, and now stars as a host on “Today.”

Penelope Menchaca She’s very active on her social networks, always sharing photos and videos of her looks and behind the scenes of “Today”. For example, in the past few hours, the host surprised her followers with a short green dress.

Penelope Menchaca He is shown on a balcony and seated in a gray braided armchair. The driver is also barefoot and enjoys the Miami temperatures.

job Penelope Menchaca It already has over 15,000 comments (at the time of writing this article) and is receiving comments of all kinds. However, this is not the first time that Menchaca has worn a dress of this color.

two weeks ago, menchaca He was wearing a similar dress, but decided to produce a photo shoot inside the “Hoy Día” studio.

In his latest posts, Penelope Menchaca She is very happy on social media, but two months ago the host had a very difficult time by showing herself very vulnerable on her Instagram account and in the program “Hoy Día”, where she remembers the loss of her grandson.

“I want to tell you the truth, I didn’t talk about this. I had the worst months of my life, the worst I could wish on anyone. My daughter has a girl named Olivia, and she is my two-year-old granddaughter. In December my grandson Carlo was born but he was born with a severe heart problem.” Penelope Menchaca With tears in the eyes. Her classmates Adamarie Lopez and Lord Stephen comforted her.

menchaca He confirmed that his grandson was born with a congenital heart disease, which unfortunately affected his health. Suddenly he was healthy, and then on September 20th the baby died very badly.”