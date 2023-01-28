January 28, 2023

HEART ATTACK AND WITH TOPLESS Jennifer Lopez teaches sensuality and turns up the heat on Instagram

Lane Skeldon January 28, 2023

the star Jennifer Lopez It doesn’t stop! The 53-year-old actress, singer, and businesswoman stunned her followers once again with a topless photo that showed off her famous skin and ageless look while promoting her beauty line, JLo Beauty.

The photo, captioned with the hashtag “Tips and tricks… for that head-to-toe glow,” showed Jennifer looking stunning as she hugged herself and stared off into the distance. Her caramel-coloured locks of hair were hanging down her back, and her skin looked as if it had been polished with a golden bronze.

