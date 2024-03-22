Luis Enrique: “I would like to return to Barcelona”

After analyzing Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain's rival in the Champions League, Luis Enrique admitted his desire to coach the Blaugrana again.

Barcelona — Luis Enrique He appeared again on his Twitch channel, which he had not used since the Qatar World Cup as coach of Spain, where he referred to the confrontation he will face in the Champions League against his Spanish counterpart. Paris Saint-Germain With the BarcelonaHe stressed that it will be a “very difficult” crossing, publicly praising Barcelona’s squad, and he does not hesitate to admit this despite its difficulty. I would love to train again For Barcelona team.

“It seemed clear that we were going to get a Spanish team… and we were going to get Barcelona. I was sick, of course. I have been a member of the culé for 25 years and will remain so until I die, as a member of the culé,” Luis Enrique said of his feelings towards the crossing, emphasizing that it would be “Very difficult.”

Luis Enrique in a conference with Paris Saint-Germain Getty Images

“I don't care about the favorite or the percentage of each team. Barcelona is a club that has five Champions Leagues and many players who would be key players at PSG, Bayern, City or Real Madrid.”

Editorial selections 2 related

He admitted that “Barcelona is a team at a very high level and will reach the confrontation at its best,” although he admitted that the Barcelona team had not been presenting its best season in the previous months.

He understands the pressure that will surround a tie “with the strength of both teams,” considering that the two clubs are “under enormous pressure, internally and externally. Everything is new and there is an additional element that you must know how to do.” “Of course I understand that for a Catalan coach and a coach like Xavi, it must be more difficult than for others.”

The fixture arrangement did not seem to concern him much, and in fact he stated that once the draw was made “now I prefer to start at home and go out with full force, without speculation. But coming back we will have the same character and preparation because it is about being better than the opponent, whether at home or at home.” in his home.

ESPN+ in Spanish LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLB, UFC, boxing, thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more. Subscribe here

“I have always said that I would like to return to Barcelona, ​​yes… but they have to like me and I have to be available; the reality is that it is very difficult for us to cross paths again. Barcelona will now need a coach but my rule is to fulfill my contracts with people who They trust me, and I won't be the one to break this contract because it's not my style and I never will.

“Although he did not want to present events, he admitted that if we beat Barcelona he would like to face Atletico in the semi-finals. We have already played the round of 16 with Real Sociedad, now the quarter-finals against Barcelona and if we play the round of 16 with Real Sociedad, now the quarter-final against Barcelona and if we'd go to the semi-final and wait for Atletico. Final against the other Spanish team? Well, maybe he's not there anymore…” he joked.

From the Barcelona team, he pointed to the two young men who are most clearly talked about. “Kobari has shown the level he has shown in very few matches; of course I will take him to the national team… The thing is that you have to know how to take care of the youth and Xavi is in very good condition.” Now the environment of these children “I have to be the right person so that they don't start flying. Lamin Yamal? I won't praise him now because he has to play against us…and let's see if he does it.” It will be more motivating,” he joked.

LaLiga is on ESPN+ You can now enjoy La Liga on ESPN+, where you can watch all the matches live in Spanish. Subscribe here

When asked about Pep Guardiola, his teammate during his time as a Barcelona footballer, he praised him unreservedly: “Pep is a friend, someone who thinks and implements ideas that no one else in the world of football could think of. He is empathetic, innovative, a leader.” … I think he is the most successful coach in football and his titles speak for themselves,” he said, admitting with a smile that he would have “loved” to coach him. “Well, and also to Ancelotti, Xavi, Klopp, Xabi Alonso… and Luis Enrique? Also! Although I would have collided with him at least 25 times.”

Luis Enrique took advantage of his connection on Twitch to present the “Xana Foundation”, created together with his wife with the aim of accompanying boys and girls suffering from serious illnesses and their families. The foundation was born inspired by the smile of his daughter Zana, who died in August 2019 from cancer at the age of nine.