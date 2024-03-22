Max Verstappen is putting the cold shoulder to rumors about his future at Red Bull

Melbourne, Australia – After weeks of speculation about the future… Max Verstappen in Red BullThe current champion said that he intends to terminate his contract until the end of 2028.

Tensions within the team Formula 1 A critical point has been reached Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Two weeks ago, when the three-time champion hinted that he might cut ties with him Red Bull If he is your close ally, Helmut MarkoHe was dismissed from his position as chancellor.

However, upon arrival Australia For the third test of the season this weekend, Max Verstappen He insisted he had no plans to leave Red Bull Before your contract expires.

“That's why, of course, I signed the agreement in the first place. And that's what I said before as well. I'm happy within the team and of course it's very important that we try to keep the key players in the team for a longer period. A longer period of time, because, of course, that's where There is also performance.

“At the end of the day, it's a performance business. It's the same as if I wasn't performing, I wouldn't be sitting here, so I know how it goes.”

“With the signing of the agreement, I also intend to be here until the end, because it will be a great story for me personally, to finish it until the end, because it basically means that I was part of a family and a family. A team.”

The comments represent the latest part of an ongoing conspiracy Red Bull Which surpasses Verstappen's two victories at the start of the 2024 season.

Discomfort in the team became public when it was learned in February that the manager, Christian HornerHe was accused of inappropriate behavior by his colleague.

After completing an independent investigation into the matter, the team's parent company, red bull gmbh, He was acquitted Christian Horner Violations before the first race in Bahrain.

A tumultuous week followed in which Verstappen's father, Jos Horner, called for him to leave the team and his position. Helmut Marko It also appeared that she was threatened as a result of the investigation.

Yes good Max Verstappen He made his loyalty to his father and Marco clear in the second round of the season Arabian island SaudiHe said in Australia He had no intention of getting involved in the obvious power struggle.

“For my part, I don’t want to get too involved in this kind of matter either,” he stressed. “At the end of the day, I'm the driver and I'm here to see the performance aspect, and that's what they hired me to do.”

“But as far as I know, everything was handled in the right way. I won't go into more detail on this aspect because I don't know more than that, and I don't want to know either because it's not my responsibility. I'm working on my job within the team.”

Max Verstappen It was related to change Mercedes After Horner's research, but in Australia They indicated that this could only become a reality at the end of his current contract.

He added: “I don't know. I don't know what will happen after 2028.” “I don't know if I'll stay in F1“If I were to continue, maybe I would sign a new contract… I don’t know yet.”