Gianluigi Donnarumma is surprised by the reference to the Peruvian national team and leaves a message for Gianluca Lapadula

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma spoke about the confrontation he will play against the Peruvian national team. What did he say about Gianluca Lapadola?

Internal reasons “Bicolor” ended up changing competitorsTherefore, the Peruvian national team was unable to face Italy in an international duel. Given this, the Archer Gianluigi Donnarumma I decided to speak up and send a sharp message.

The personality of Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team spoke to the international media and one of the concerns was related to the Peruvian team, and in this sense he indicated the following: “We did not know that Peru would be our competitor.”Much to the surprise of more than one.

Donnarumma does not forget Lapadula

On the other hand, the former Milan goalkeeper indicated that he maintains a great relationship with Gianluca Lapadola and highlighted his most prominent qualities: “Gianluca Lapadola is a great striker and I know him well. He's a great friend. We talk a lot and in everything he does he always works hard. I always wish him the best.”

Which team will Italy play against?

For this date set by FIFA, Italy has agreed to play two friendly matches against South American teams: on Thursday, March 21 against Venezuela and on Sunday, the 24 against Ecuador, and all matches will be held on North American soil.

Why didn't Peru end up playing Italy?

Although Peru were supposed to play against Italy on the FIFA date in March, when Professor Jorge Fossati took over he explained the reasons why he chose other opponents: “They asked me my opinion when I arrived and my opinion is that we come for the goals. Now the Copa America is a bigger goal and the other is the qualifying matches. What I think is that we should look for competitors like those who are in our way, that is, the opponents that we will face in the Copa America and/ Or the playoffs, and I do not think that Italy falls within this characteristic“Ika.”