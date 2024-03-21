America: Henry Martin confirmed that Chivas searched for him 3 times

Henry Martin It could have had a completely different history within Mexican football, thanks Interest aroused by Chivas on three occasionsThe same one that he rejected and that led him to devote himself to her Idol in Americathe famous red and white rival.

Only in 2022 The Gunner name gained strength in Verde Valley The choice didn't seem to be available to him given how complicated his life as Azulcrema had become, even though it wasn't the only time the Holy Flock had knocked on his door.

In an interview with David Medrano, Martin has since recalled that His stay in Xolos has already aroused interestto continue to collect two other occasions in which the agreement was not closed.

“The first one was in Tijuana and before I broke my knee, that day my representative came to me and said: 'Chivas is over' and 'Chivas is over.' That day I broke my knee. He remembers taking the bus to go to the game with Tijuana, and that was the game when I broke my knee.

“The second was when I moved to America, I was between Chivas and America, then I met Viojo Herrera, we talked and talked. I ended up going to America“, he added.

When Pelaez did not comply with Martín

For the Apertura 2022 tournament, it was Pelaez who reached out to Martin to discuss negotiations, although Nothing progressed and eventually Santiago Ormeño arrived To Chivas, a move that then prompted the manager to point out that it was economic reasons that prevented the signing.

The third was with Belize, who spoke and said: There he was babbling some things. He didn't finish telling how it was. Santiago (Baños) comes to me and says: “We don't want to stop your career, you won't play much here.” I was having a bad time, With the fans, my situation was fatal“I wasn't bad at the club, but I wasn't performing well, and in America you know you either perform or you leave.”

