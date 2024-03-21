Cincinnati acquired the Dominican All-Star from the Toronto Blue Jays

season Major League Baseball 2024 The meeting officially began at dawn on Wednesday, March 20, in the South Korean capital Los Angeles Dodgers And San Diego PadresBut hours later, two teams agreed to finalize a transfer process that included two players. Toronto Blue Jays And Cincinnati Reds They exchanged pieces.

he opening day to Big leagues It brought with it a wonderful ball game among those mentioned in floodbut it also served as the center of a scandal involving the personal translator of Shuhei OtaniWho was accused of defrauding the Japanese at least 4 million dollars of dollars.





It is quite unusual for the start of the season, and even more so if we include the nightly change in which the player from dominican republic, Santiago Aspinal.

The Toronto Blue Jays have eliminated the Dominicans

Both teams have been involved in recent days, not directly, but have been the subject of interest due to the signing Joy Photo with tilesAfter working uninterrupted for 17 seasons with Reds.

However, it worked this Monday night Toronto Blue Jays He was separated from all Stars From 2022, Santiago Aspinal29 years old, in exchange for the prospectus Chris McIlveenwho at the time was selected in the eighth round of the 2022 draft.

In 2023 vertebral column He worked as an assistant for the Canadian team. In 93 games, the Dominican averaged .248 with 25 RBIs, two home runs and 14 doubles.

For his part, the pitcher said: Minor leagues What did you get toronto, the previous calendar was launched between Class A and Class A+. In that space he compiled a 5-5 record in 96.0 innings pitched, and in addition, he added 87 strikeouts and posted an ERA of 3.75.

