Motagua ruthlessly crushes Vida in Gullit Peña’s debut and holds up at the top

La Ceiba, Honduras.
Hero motagua He had no problems beating Vida 3-0 in La Ceiba in a duel meeting Round 12 of Opening 2022.
El Ciclón added an important victory in Round 12 to remain alone at the top of the Apertura 2022 standings with 29 points, two points behind Olimpia, and nine points more than its rival in the service.
Now they will focus on Tuesday’s semi-final second leg match from CONCACAF federation before the lion
the game? It can be summed up easily: Motagua had three and sent them to save them. First organized by Christopher Melendez in 30 minutes; The right side benefited from a rebound in a small area after several shots after a free kick, and shot correctly before the Asen goalkeeper Roberto Lopez.
Heavy rain began to take center stage at Sibena Square, however, Vida managed to hold out, and with constant bombardment began in the hero’s corner under her net. However, the danger towards goal was slight until the sequel.
In the 48th minute, Juan Ramon Mejia was sent in with a header that hit the crossbar. At the next slope, Christian Sakaza, under the same road, walked on the blue finish line.
At 58′ Ever Alvarado headed into the hands of Marlon Lecona, who was at 62′, flaunted a cap at close range against Carlos Argueta, and was rewarded for his poor clearance.
Those led by Fernando Mera continued to dominate, but were unable to shake off the capital’s goal. Chasing a coconut was not a reward, but a punishment.
at 78 minutes Carlos “Zapatela” Mejia Pepo Lopez hit his left foot inside the area.
at 86 minutes, Justin “El Niño” Ubando A gem that added color to the win was sent: a left-footed shot from Al Hilal, a shot into the crossbar and the ball slid into the back of the net.
Already with 3-0 against the Mexican Carlos “Gullit” Pena He made his debut with Vida in the 87th minute, replacing striker Juan Ramon Mejia.
Motagua was undefeated at Vida. In the last two visits they crushed 3-0. Before connecting three times. They haven’t lost since January 2020.
Starting lines:
Life: Roberto Lopez. Ellison Rivas, Mamadou Glau, Ever Alvarado, Danilo Palacios; Dennis Melendez, Rembrandt Flores; Johan Centeno, Christian Sakaza, Marvin Bernadz; Juan Ramon Mejia.
Motagua: Marlon Lecona; Wesley Decas, Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldonado, Christopher Melendez; Jason Sanchez, Walter Martinez, Mauro Ortiz, Carlos Mejia; Roberto Moreira, Angel Tejeda.
