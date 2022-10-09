Motagua ruthlessly crushes Vida in Gullit Peña’s debut and holds up at the top

Hero motagua He had no problems beating Vida 3-0 in La Ceiba in a duel meeting Round 12 of Opening 2022.

El Ciclón added an important victory in Round 12 to remain alone at the top of the Apertura 2022 standings with 29 points, two points behind Olimpia, and nine points more than its rival in the service.

Now they will focus on Tuesday’s semi-final second leg match from CONCACAF federation before the lion

the game? It can be summed up easily: Motagua had three and sent them to save them. First organized by Christopher Melendez in 30 minutes; The right side benefited from a rebound in a small area after several shots after a free kick, and shot correctly before the Asen goalkeeper Roberto Lopez.