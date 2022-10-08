Did he play “Albert Ellis”? Girondins de Bordeaux scored another victory and reached the top of Ligue 2 in France

2022-10-08

Girondins de Bordeaux, with Albert Ellis as a substitute, beat Metz in the 11th round of Ligue Two to return to the top of the table in France.

“Pantherita” Elis won a massive three points after winning 2-0 in the game that Alberth entered the field in the 70th minute.

Girondins is the interim leader in the standings awaiting what Amiens, who is second in the standings, does.

Matmot Atlantic Stadium hosted the Girondins de Bordeaux match against Metz in the 11th round of the French Ligue 1.

Ellis and Girondes had just beaten Laval in the 10th round, with the Honduran striker scoring his first goal of the season.