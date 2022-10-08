Did he play “Albert Ellis”? Girondins de Bordeaux scored another victory and reached the top of Ligue 2 in France

2022-10-08
Girondins de Bordeaux, with Albert Ellis as a substitute, beat Metz in the 11th round of Ligue Two to return to the top of the table in France.
“Pantherita” Elis won a massive three points after winning 2-0 in the game that Alberth entered the field in the 70th minute.
you can see: Honduras goal! Rigoberto Rivas scores with Regina and adds his second goal in Serie B
Girondins is the interim leader in the standings awaiting what Amiens, who is second in the standings, does.
game actions
Matmot Atlantic Stadium hosted the Girondins de Bordeaux match against Metz in the 11th round of the French Ligue 1.
Ellis and Girondes had just beaten Laval in the 10th round, with the Honduran striker scoring his first goal of the season.
The rival Metz was in the service, but the “Blues” had no problem defeating them and conquering three more points to reach 23 units and reach the top again.
Bordeaux’s goals were Nigeria’s Josh Maja and Brazil’s Fransergio, to achieve their seventh win this season.
Albert Ellis substituted in the 70th minute instead of Georgian Zuriko Davitashvili. The former Boavista of Portugal continues to regain the physical rhythm he lost when he was injured the previous season.
