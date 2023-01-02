Who is Davies Vasquez, the new Colombian goalkeeper for Milan? | Colombians abroad

Did you imagine that the year 2023 would give one of the most important news in Colombian sports? Do you know Davis Vasquez? Well, that message one always sends hours before the end of the year about dreams and desires waiting to be fulfilled has come true for Vasquez. Overnight, a huge rumor surfaced on the first day of January, 2023 that they had put a coffee player on Milan’s radar.

In the absence of an official statement, Davies Vazquez is already in Milan to sign for one of the historic clubs in the world, and this has opened the doors for Colombian players as well as Serie A, the Italian league that has always shown a flair for South America. And for the gift of coffee. Surprising Legion continues to grow year by year in Italy.

Well, you might be wondering, who is Devis Estiven Vásquez Llach? On May 12, 1998, a man was born in Barranquilla who, sooner or later, would fulfill the dream of any player: to leave his country and, why not, consider getting to one of the best clubs and tournaments in the world. In addition, the ability also to be on the list of the team that represents the country, and because of his performance, and because of the generational change that must occur in the Colombian national team, the name of the 24-year-old goalkeeper sounds.

But how did Devis Vásquez’s story begin? The Barranquilla-born goalkeeper started his sporting career in Kortoloa, but there was little regularity in the whole of Valle del Cauca. Looking for better options, he jumped to the Patriotas de Boyacá where he was from 2016 to 2018. His card owner, they loaned her to La Equidad and he spent a few months in the capital team where he played in three commitments, all in the sub-20 with no chance of promotion to the first team. . He added 270 minutes as a starter in these confrontations, training in the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores in the youth category.

After Davis Vasquez saw that he had no opportunities in his country, he went out in search of achieving the great dream of continuing his sports career abroad, and there appeared the option of playing with the Guaraní club in Paraguay. 2020 was the key year for Vazquez to finally join a team that gave him ownership, but it wasn’t easy either. He spent a year or so trying to win the bow, a one-man-only position and with a lot of competition, in which, finally, after a year, he was able to establish himself as the arch-keeper.

He fulfilled his desire to make his professional debut, something he couldn’t do at Cortuluá, Patriotas or La Equidad, where he actually saved, but in under-20 competitions. In Guaraní, he managed to keep the goal in February 2021 against Olimpia, one of the vital matches in the Paraguayan league. In the last game of the season, he saved a maximum penalty against Sportivo Lucanio.

After the departure of Gaspar Servio on loan to Rosario Central, Guarani appointed Davies Vazquez as the undisputed goalkeeper for the 2022 season in Paraguay. Since making his debut in 2021 for the Paraguay national team, he has played 31 matches, scored 44 goals and left three fences unbeaten.

This is how Davies Vazquez says goodbye as Club Guaraní’s penalty-kicker, one of his great qualities. What you probably never imagined is that the year 2023 will start off full of excellent news. On his Instagram account, he posted a message that read: “You will see how you start the year with the realization of that dream you have been waiting for for so long.” Vazquez, in the absence of a signature, is already at Milan and hopes to train soon under the technical supervision of Stefano Pioli.

His arrival was not on loan, and in keeping with Milan’s ideals, he is a future signing. He will have to fight for the position with Ciprian Tatarusano and Marco Sportiello, the goalkeeper who will also be waiting for him in the coming days as a new employee. French goalkeeper Mike Mignan will not be the undisputed starter for parts of the season due to a serious injury. Finally, to round off a great start to the year, his stay in Paraguay is overseen by Nestor Lorenzo who will keep him in mind for upcoming operations for the Colombian national team.