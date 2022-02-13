Live stream: Chivas vs. Chivas. tigers

Chivas Guadalajara will play its third home game of the 2022 Clausura Championship UANL Tigers Receiver. The game corresponds to the fifth day of the new campaign in MX League Judging will be by Jorge Antonio Pérez DuranAnd who will be accompanied by direct judge Karen Janet Diaz and Manuel Alfonso Martinez

The sacred flock will return to its activity inMexican football in this interesting commitment against the felines. The last red-and-white show was held at home in the third round of the match as they drew painfully against Queretaro 1-1, with two defensive errors in the first part. Now the strategic Marcelo Michel Liano He will try to restore confidence to maintain the rising streak, after a resounding 3-1 victory over Juarez in the middle of the week.

Recent precedents between both combined dates from the last opening 2021, The Macrons won 2-1 in a match held at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. to This date 5 of Clausura 2022 Chivas You will be playing at 17:00 (local time) in one of the most attractive matches of the entire weekend.

Chivas vs. Tigres UANL Where and how to watch the match broadcast?

This match, which corresponds to the fifth round, will take place on Saturday, February 12th With Chivas TV and TUDN sending all over Mexico. Plus, you can follow minute by minute on Rebaño Pasión and in the United States on Telemundo Deportes.