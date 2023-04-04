Lis Vega rocks the net in a pastel mini bikini

For several years and more these days, not vega She is still considered one of the most desirable women in show business, and to get the point across, all you have to do is take a look at her social media accounts, where she flaunts her curves and toned figure.

in that instagramFor example, not vega She is very sensitive and shows why she is one of the most sought after women on the internet. At 45 years old, he manages to make every post instantly go viral, since on his cam social network he has nearly 2 million followers who not only love the content but also share it with friends and give him free interactions.

Liz Vega is posing. Source: Instagram

No matter how beautiful she is, there are those who, no matter how crazy she is, are critical of the great body not vega. Haters cling to the fact that her body hasn’t been the same over the years and that she assumes it will always be the same. However, unfortunately for those who want to see her get hurt, the Cuban star is showing that she is a confident woman and she doesn’t care about her critics.

In a bold swimsuit, Liz Vega turned up the heat.

notwho in addition to her beauty and talent, is in the media spotlight for being one of the celebrities encouraged to go to MasterChef Celebrity 2023, she recently appeared on social networks to leave everyone speechless.

Liz Vega is posing. Source: Instagram

not vega She showed herself in a swimsuit that was very form-fitting to her body, in a bright pink color that did nothing but turn up the heat and make it very clear that her figure is one of those that no longer exists. His Instagram post soon exceeded 3,000 likes and hundreds of messages of support.

