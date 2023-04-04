These are the luxuries that his palace possesses

Shakira finally started a new life next to their children After his separation from Gerrard PiqueThis week, the Barranquilla family “crossed the pond” and settled down in Miami with their family.

According to some media, The sudden move of the Colombian to the United States He would have a compelling reason and that is that hShe would have been kicked out of the house where she lives in Barcelonahaving received a letter on March 13 urging him to Leave home before April 30th.

Journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, from Mamarazzi, reported the house as BCN TWO & TWO SL, a company It is managed by Joan Pique, Gerrard’s father.

Although she has until April 30, subtitled “Te Felicito” I decided to take advantage of Easter to move Definitely for Miami, says larazon.es.

In addition, a change of residence can be made because of his father William Mubarak is in slightly better healthAnd Milan and Sasha will start school on April 11th At his new school in the United States.

The luxurious mansion in which Shakira will live with her children is located in Miami

The luxury estate, located in one of the most exclusive areas of Miami, was purchased by Shakira in 2001 and is currently estimated to have with a value of more than $17.5 million.

And although the singer considered selling it some time ago, after her split from the former soccer player, she saw it as the perfect place to start her new life.

According to La Razón de España, the palace is white in color and simple in style, and has two floors spread over more than 750 square metres, plus Private dock and great ocean views. She also has Large outdoor swimming pool in the garden.

Residence 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and large living roomsOne is oriental decoration and the other is billiards. He also has Private gym With great lighting. In total it has More than 2000 square meters of land.

next to, Shakira will have Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Ivanka Trump as neighborsamong other characters.