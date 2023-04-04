April 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Learn how to vote to save your favorites on LCDLF – NBC Puerto Rico

Lane Skeldon April 4, 2023 1 min read

Puerto Rican Madison Anderson is again nominated to leave the House of Celebrity.

Along with Anderson, they are in danger of being eliminated. Baby Gamez, Jose Rodriguez And Dania Mendez. Miss Puerto Rico 2019 has the most points at the nomination ceremony.

Residents are already feeling nervous at this crucial point in La Casa. As the days go by, alliances change and residents take new positions. What will happen next?

He presses here to vote

how to vote

  1. Go inside The voting section of La Casa de los Famosos on the Telemundo page.
  2. Then you can select the participant’s photo and click on the button labeled “Vote”.
  • Fans can vote every Thursday from approximately 8:30 PM to 12:00 AM.
  • Friday from about 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM
  • Sunday from about 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM

The last window of voting period for the public to cast their vote is every Monday during the live broadcast of the programme.

If you are having trouble voting:

– On an android phone: Turn off the Internet or cellular Wifi, and go to myactivity.google.com. and clear history. Then find the Telemundo.com page, and enter the vote.

– On Apple phones: turn off the Internet or Wi-Fi, turn it on and enter the vote again.

See also  Baby Aguilar: For whom is Leonardo Aguilar's latest dedicated song | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | Offers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Shakira launches a response to Pique: “Proud to be from Latin America”

April 3, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Georgina’s ex-partner is accusing her and did she lie about CR7?

April 3, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Lin Mai is proud of a luxurious gift from her “millionaire boyfriend”

April 3, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

They are filming in Japan the deepest fish ever recorded

April 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The worst snowstorm of the year is expected in the northern part of the United States

April 4, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

April and submarine cable arrived when? ETECSA responds

April 4, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Learn how to vote to save your favorites on LCDLF – NBC Puerto Rico

April 4, 2023 Lane Skeldon