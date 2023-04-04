Learn how to vote to save your favorites on LCDLF – NBC Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican Madison Anderson is again nominated to leave the House of Celebrity.

Along with Anderson, they are in danger of being eliminated. Baby Gamez, Jose Rodriguez And Dania Mendez. Miss Puerto Rico 2019 has the most points at the nomination ceremony.

Residents are already feeling nervous at this crucial point in La Casa. As the days go by, alliances change and residents take new positions. What will happen next?

He presses here to vote

how to vote

Go inside The voting section of La Casa de los Famosos on the Telemundo page. Then you can select the participant’s photo and click on the button labeled “Vote”.

Fans can vote every Thursday from approximately 8:30 PM to 12:00 AM.

Friday from about 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Sunday from about 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM

The last window of voting period for the public to cast their vote is every Monday during the live broadcast of the programme.

If you are having trouble voting:

– On an android phone: Turn off the Internet or cellular Wifi, and go to myactivity.google.com. and clear history. Then find the Telemundo.com page, and enter the vote.

– On Apple phones: turn off the Internet or Wi-Fi, turn it on and enter the vote again.