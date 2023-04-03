April 3, 2023

Shakira launches a response to Pique: “Proud to be from Latin America”

Dr..After issuing an emotional farewell to BarcelonaAnd Shakira Time has been given to launch another tweet with devotion Gerrard Piquein response to what he would have seen as an attack on a statement from his former partner.

Between songs or posts on social networks, the Colombian singer never gets tired of distributing direct and indirect messages to Pique and Clara SheaWhile the former football player was using live broadcasts, he spoke in one of his recent interventions about the reactions of his fans Shakira After infidelity and divorce.

“My ex is from Latin America. You don’t know what I get on social networks from people who like me. They are people who don’t have a life,” he said. antiquities.

The statement had not been well received before Shakira And with a concise and powerful message, accompanied by a set of 29 flags of the countries of the continent, the Colombian posted on Twitter: “Proud to be Latin American.”

Shakira says goodbye to Barcelona

before throwing another dart at antiquitiesAnd Shakira She posted an emotional message on her Twitter account to thank those who “surfed” with her during the 12 years she lived. Barcelona.

And the Colombian singer posted, “I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, which is the same as what we are looking for now in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” adding that she will go to Miami On “A New Chapter in the Search for Happiness”.

Shakira Changed his residence to Barcelona because of his relationship with antiquitieswith whom he has two children and separated in June 2022.

See also  Selena, the series | Christian Ceratos vs. Jennifer Lopez who best played Selena Quintanilla? | nczg | Skipping an entry

The Colombian concluded in a message in which she admitted, “Thank you to the Spanish public who have always supported me with affection and loyalty. Because I only see you later and, as my father said many times, I see you in the curves!” Who learned that “friendship is longer than love.”

