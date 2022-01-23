Cynthia Rodriguez breathes fashion in a black and white look

Cynthia Rodriguez wears a jacket and shorts showing off a new style | Instagram

Cynthia Rodriguez He showed off all his style with a black and white jacket and shorts with a pattern similar to that of a well-known luxury brand that engulfed the entire outfit.

the singer Cynthia RodriguezShe became one of the fashion queens of Tv Azteca, a new outfit that spices up her style with a jacket paired with skinny knee-length shorts.

Black and white dominated one of the latest trends that “spanking princessHe appeared in one of his last Instagram sessions.

Among my favorite looks, the 37-year-old famous girl wrote followed by a black heart and some credits thanking those who collaborated on this session: steph_closet_boutique, Makeup @dormaka, Hairstylevanimaquillaje, Photo: sergiotorressa

Cynthia Rodriguez wears a jacket and shows off a short in a new style. Photo: Instagram capture



Luxurious, colleague of Kristal Silva and Capi Pérez, posed in front of the camera in two sessions she shared from her official account where she has amassed 3.5 million subscribers so far.

faithful followers Cynthia Rodriguez They did not hesitate to respond, collecting a total of 78,145 likes, including Sebastian Yatra, as well as various messages.

the “youtube mexicoLabeled as ‘the best looking’, he was caught outside the corridors of Tv Azteca where he even captured Carlos Rivera, who was one of the first to react to the post.

Through a romantic letter Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra of his love for “Academy graduate“.

Always Beautiful, wrote partner Cynthia, followed by a red heart

Some other functions ofAcademy graduateShe was born on May 8, 1984, and they highlight that Deianira Rodriguez Ruiz’s beauty is consistent in all of her images.

Beautiful, very beautiful, hello Saini, good evening my love, how beautiful you are, I like you so much, you are beautiful, I love you my love, what a beautiful woman, what a beautiful woman, wow beautiful, I just know I like you!!!

the “Host of Venga la AlegríaHe added the touch with a pair of extravagant gold sneakers that caught so much attention of his fans, who might appreciate the beauty of his feet for which they devoted some praise.

Oh my God, everything looks so good on you, woman, I love the beauty of a woman, and it can be seen in some of the reactions, towards the translator of Si no está me.

Actress of series and series such as “Educating NinaWoman Buy and Corazon Aperta have expressed their desire to realize their dream of becoming a mother and we hope that this will become a reality soon.