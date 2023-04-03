April 3, 2023

Georgina’s ex-partner is accusing her and did she lie about CR7?

April 3, 2023

The young man recounted his experience with Georgina through a video clip that he shared on social networks.

The young man confirms that he worked with Georgina Rodriguez before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed what she was like. Did he lie about the first meeting with the soccer player?

Season 2 of I am Georgina premiered a few days ago, and since then scandals have been unleashed, her life revealed and now talked about by Georgina’s ex-partner.

The young man admitted that he worked with the model at Gucci, the place where CR7’s first meeting with her was to take place.

It was through Tik Tok, where Pablo Bone talked about his experience with Georgina during the time they were both working at the same store.

“I was working with Georgina at Gucci for about two months before she became a celebrity,” the young man began.

He continued, “We met several times working in the store. She was in the women’s department and I was in the men’s department. I had previously seen Cristiano several times in the store before they met.”

From there, he confesses an anecdote about how the soccer player once closed the store to be alone with Georgina and the store manager.

He also comments on her condition during their tenure, calling her an arrogant woman.

“Georgina has always been like this, even if she didn’t have as much money or she didn’t have the money she has now, she always had that air of arrogance and superiority,” the CR7 couple revealed.

“In the end, she was always looking to hit the ball and that’s why she worked in different luxury companies, she knew a lot of people in the Madrid nightlife world,” he added.

“She moved to environments with a lot of money. Yes, it’s true that she lived in a very poor apartment, very cheap, but she always wanted to move forward, she always wanted to grow and when she met Cristiano it was her chance for stardom,” the young man admitted.

Later, the young man took the opportunity to tell his version of events about how Georgina and Cristiano met.

“As you all know, because Georgina told him so, when they met Cristiano they walked into a Gucci store with some friends and his son and she was just walking out the door. But it wasn’t like that.

He continued, “When Cristiano entered the Gucci store, we all turned to look at him because he is a tall man and only those in charge of the store serve these types of customers.”

According to the young man, the model and now her partner CR7 searched for a way to get the footballer’s attention until he finally achieved his goal and both looked at each other.

“They didn’t speak, but a few weeks later they saw each other at a party where they got to know each other a little bit more,” he explained.

Pablo’s confession on his social networks has generated all kinds of comments, including those who question his story of when he met Georgina.

“By all words, not everything (Georgina) says is true.” “I was hunting a millionaire.” “A woman with a goal.” “It’s called the Law of Attraction,” some users wrote in their video.

And when some demanded proof of the story that they worked together, the young man commented: “You followed me on Instagram before you became famous.”

04/01/20231:06 p.m / write website

