Georgina’s ex-partner is accusing her and did she lie about CR7?

The young man recounted his experience with Georgina through a video clip that he shared on social networks.
04/01/20231:06 p.m / write website
relationship
Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez
real madrid
Manchester United
Victory
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Lin Mai is proud of a luxurious gift from her “millionaire boyfriend”
Celebrity House 3: Who are the nominees for Week 11 of Telemundo | United States | nndaml | fame
Rey Mysterio keeps his word and defeats Dominic Mysterio with help from BadBunny