Lin Mai is proud of a luxurious gift from her “millionaire boyfriend”

Lin May He garnered attention in social networks over the past hours because he boasted on his profile of instagram that she has a new boyfriend who is supposed to be a millionaire and to prove it, the famous vedette, 70 years old, flaunted a luxurious gift that her mysterious lover gave her, so, as expected, her publication caused an uproar among the users of the famous application from the camera, which responded in various ways to the announcement of the star movie files.

You can read: Duet with Juan precedes Pablo Milanes’ posthumous album

As mentioned before, it was through her official Instagram profile where the singer calls herself “the wolf” It is assumed that during his stay in Los Angeles California She beats up a mysterious man who is a billionaire, who, on little note, gives her a stunning white Corvette worth several million pesos and posts a picture next to the impressive car to thank her new lover for the attention.