Lin Mai is proud of a luxurious gift from her “millionaire boyfriend”

Lin May He garnered attention in social networks over the past hours because he boasted on his profile of instagram that she has a new boyfriend who is supposed to be a millionaire and to prove it, the famous vedette, 70 years old, flaunted a luxurious gift that her mysterious lover gave her, so, as expected, her publication caused an uproar among the users of the famous application from the camera, which responded in various ways to the announcement of the star movie files.
As mentioned before, it was through her official Instagram profile where the singer calls herself “the wolf” It is assumed that during his stay in Los Angeles California She beats up a mysterious man who is a billionaire, who, on little note, gives her a stunning white Corvette worth several million pesos and posts a picture next to the impressive car to thank her new lover for the attention.
“The gift given to me by my millionaire friend here in Hollywood, thank you baby,” was the text Lynn Mai wrote to accompany her photo, which depicted her next to the expensive and stunning sports car. In addition to the iconic star of 70 years, she also wore an ostentatious trench coat and a branded bag. A well-known luxury, so her followers immediately began to speculate that these accessories could also be a gift from Lin Mai’s mysterious heart.
As expected, Lyn May’s post caused quite a stir among the users and within a few minutes they took it upon themselves to make it viral, in addition to that, all kinds of reactions were generated.
