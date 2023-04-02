Celebrity House 3: Who are the nominees for Week 11 of Telemundo | United States | nndaml | fame

less and less to meet Season 3 winner to “Celebrity House”the popular reality show that could see its latest episode on Telemundo, as it was recently confirmed Formatting rights passed to TelevisaUnivisionthe main competitor of the Hispanic chain in the United States.

Just this week, the controversial program saw the dismissal of Osmel Souza, who was eliminated by a public vote, the entry of Bruno, Paty Navidad’s dog who will be the new inhabitant of the house, and various challenges raised by La Giva, the main authority. appearance.

In addition, the Spanish chain is preparing a special edition of “La casa de los famosos” and “La Mesa Caliente Sin Censura”, which will analyze, among other things, the nominees of the week.

Osmel Souza was the last to be eliminated from “La Casa de los Famosos” (Photo: Telemundo Realities/Instagram)

The verdict issued in the eleventh week of “House of Fame”

For the occasion, the program remains at four nominations, an amount that was also seen in the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and tenth weeks; While in the second and third weeks, three members were judged, and they reached six candidates in the fourth week.

For this week, the show announced last Friday that Madison AndersonAnd Baby JamiesAnd Dania Mendez And Jose Rodriguez They are nominated and only one will leave the reality show.

It should be noted that in this edition, Diego Soldano is the new leader of the program and leaves the list of candidates, a position he has held since his late entry to replace Monique SanchezAnd Aristeo Casares And John Riverathe participants who quit.

Jose Rodriguez, on the other hand, returns to the pronouncement area after being named team captain the previous week.

The House of Celebrity has announced its nominees for the week (Photo: Telemundo Realities/Instagram)

How do you vote in the “House of Celebrities”?

Log in to Voting section From the program on the Telemundo website.

Select the participant’s photo and click the “Vote” button.

You can vote up to fifty times a day, either by the same participant or by combining votes.

When is the vote in the “House of Fame”?

Thursday from 8:30 pm to 12:00 am

Friday between 7:00 pm – 12:00 am

Sunday around 7:00 PM and 12:00 AM

Mondays between 7:00pm and 8:20pm

The final voting window is every Monday during the live broadcast of the programme.

“La casa de los famosos 3” is one of the most watched primetime shows in the US (Photo: Telemundo)

