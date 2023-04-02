Rey Mysterio keeps his word and defeats Dominic Mysterio with help from BadBunny

with help Bad Bunny, Rey Mysterio He kept his promise and by beating him he taught his son Dominic Mysterio respect in the stellar fight of WrestleMania 39 Before the SoFi Stadium explosion.

After weeks of arguing and disrespect from Dominic Mysterio His parents and even his sister, it’s time to pay and Undercover King Teach his son a lesson he will never forget.

Bad Bunny helped Rey Mysterio teach Dominic a lesson





One of the most important moments in victory Undercover King It came when the wrestler was unarmed, on the canvas, and his son Dominic He tried to hit a chain of punishment that could mean his end.

However, like the hero-singer badbunny Looks like he’s snatching the chain from Dominic And give him a chance Undercover King Returning to fight, in his famous and astounding manner 619, he hurt his son and led him into a corner, where he chastised him with some girdles, giving him an ovation. SoFi Stadium And victory.





Before WrestleMania 39, badbunnywho served as the fight’s narrator and hero Undercover KingHe took a few minutes to visit the wrestler’s locker room to congratulate him on his induction into the Hall of Fame and to represent his entire “race” in a dignified manner.





through social networks, WWE Share a video of it appearing Undercover King Warming up before stepping into the ring to confront his son, Dominic Mysterio.

While the fighter was doing his exercises, he appeared badbunny To congratulate him on his conversation with him a few minutes before the start of the stellar fight Angels.

I came to salute you and congratulate you on this merit. hall of fame, I saw him from home and he was so bastard, so proud, so happy, congratulations. Thanks for representing the entire dynasty.” badbunny While hugging Rey Mysterio





