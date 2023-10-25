Tekashi 6ix9ine regains his freedom.

After spending nine days in a cell in the province of La Vega, in the Dominican Republic, On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 24, Judge Adias Sanchez granted conditional release to the singer of Mexican origin, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez.

According to various sources familiar with the matter. Tekashi was released after posting $10,000 cash bail.. rap singer You will not be able to leave the Dominican Republic Because you will have to appear before the law To sign periodically during the next six months. Tekashi can’t either Contact or proximity to alleged victims.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s first message after his release from prison

Hours after his release… 6ix9ine took to his official Instagram account to share a video and thanked his fans in the Dominican Republic for their support.

“I want to thank God. Dominican Republic, thank you. I love you all. Thanks for the support, thanks for the love. People of La Vega, you, in the morning, early in the morning, are there. The singer noted, adding that The promise of the free demo still stands. However, it is a task that you will leave to your team To avoid logistical problems since the number of fans waiting to see it is very large.

For his part, Tekashi’s lawyer, who also appears in the artist’s video, said: He urged the rapper’s fans to evacuate the vicinity of La Vega Court on condition “The process of implementing freedom has begun.” So There is no point in them staying there.

“Thank you Dominican Republic. Vega. Love them. Thank you for the support. Thank you thank you thank you.”, The singer finished.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Sunday nightOctober 15, outside his hotel in the Dominican Republic After being mentioned by rapper Diamond La Mafia A raid and assault on two of its producers.