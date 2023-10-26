elaboda.jpg flow. Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino shine on HBO Max with a stunning film.

► You might be interested: Luis Zahira stars on HBO Max with a Spanish series

What is devil’s advocate about

Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves) is a brilliant young lawyer who has never lost a case. He lives in Florida and is happily married to his wife, Mary Ann (Charlize Theron).

One day, he receives a visit from a New York lawyer representing a powerful law firm intending to hire him. At the head of the prestigious company is John Milton (Al Pacino), A worldly, brilliant and charismatic man who has very dark plans regarding Lomax.

Young Kevin is lured into working alongside a charming lawyer named John Milton (Al Pacino).. Kevin will be presented with cases where guilt is clear and he will defend the criminal at all costs, putting aside any moral and ethical concept.

elaboga.jpg flow. Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino shine on HBO Max with a stunning film.

Kevin’s career becomes one of triumphs and victories, While his wife, Mary Anne (Charlize Theron), begins seeing evil and violent visions.

► It may interest you: Javier Rey will make you fall in love with a Spanish film on HBO Max

As time goes by, Kevin will discover a terrifying secret about his boss. He is likely responsible for his wife’s insanity.

Devil’s Advocate Heroes

Keanu Reeves

Al Pacino

Charlize Theron

Jeffrey Jones

Connie Nielsen

Devil’s advocate trailer