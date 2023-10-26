October 27, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino shine on HBO Max with a stunning film

Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino shine on HBO Max with a stunning film

Lane Skeldon October 26, 2023 2 min read

elaboda.jpg

flow. Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino shine on HBO Max with a stunning film.

► You might be interested: Luis Zahira stars on HBO Max with a Spanish series

What is devil’s advocate about

Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves) is a brilliant young lawyer who has never lost a case. He lives in Florida and is happily married to his wife, Mary Ann (Charlize Theron).

One day, he receives a visit from a New York lawyer representing a powerful law firm intending to hire him. At the head of the prestigious company is John Milton (Al Pacino), A worldly, brilliant and charismatic man who has very dark plans regarding Lomax.

Young Kevin is lured into working alongside a charming lawyer named John Milton (Al Pacino).. Kevin will be presented with cases where guilt is clear and he will defend the criminal at all costs, putting aside any moral and ethical concept.

elaboga.jpg

flow. Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino shine on HBO Max with a stunning film.

flow. Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino shine on HBO Max with a stunning film.

Kevin’s career becomes one of triumphs and victories, While his wife, Mary Anne (Charlize Theron), begins seeing evil and violent visions.

► It may interest you: Javier Rey will make you fall in love with a Spanish film on HBO Max

As time goes by, Kevin will discover a terrifying secret about his boss. He is likely responsible for his wife’s insanity.

Devil’s Advocate Heroes

  • Keanu Reeves
  • Al Pacino
  • Charlize Theron
  • Jeffrey Jones
  • Connie Nielsen

Devil’s advocate trailer

Devil’s Advocate (1997) Official Trailer – Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves Drama Movie HD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“They look at you more in this car than in a Mercedes.”

October 27, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Paulina Rubio has reunited with her old love, “White Card.”

October 27, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

53 years after The Beatles ended, “Now and Then”, the band’s last song, will be known: when will it be released?

October 27, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

The Puno Public Prosecutor’s Office has archived the investigation into Evo Morales | Evo Morales | Public Ministry | | Policy

October 27, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Much of the Nicaraguan migration route

October 27, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

Ten key words to understand everything about artificial intelligence

October 27, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“They look at you more in this car than in a Mercedes.”

October 27, 2023 Lane Skeldon