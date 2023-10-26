KISS will raffle off two seats on their private plane to travel with the band on their farewell tour

As part of their farewell tour, KISS will be holding a raffle for two spots on their private jet and a unique experience for the band’s fans

Legendary rock band Kiss He will draw Two seats On board his private plane, as part of his latest tour in the United States, titled “End of the Road.”

The money raised will go to the non-profit organization Rainforest childrenIts goal is to protect intact natural areas and indigenous cultures. Online fundraising platform Fandiem will be responsible for a raffle among followers who contribute to the cause. In collaboration with Fandiem, KISS will offer one lucky fan the opportunity to join the band on their private plane during their flight from Indianapolis, Indiana, to Chicago, Illinois.

All proceeds from this project will be donated to Children of the Rainforest, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting indigenous communities in the Amazon rainforest.

During this experience, winners will be personally accompanied by the group manager, Dr. McGhee She will have full VIP access during the final ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana November 25, 2023Which includes a behind-the-scenes tour and the opportunity to watch the soundcheck and show from an exclusive area.

After the ceremony, the winners will travel with the band on their private plane to Chicago, where they will enjoy their concert November 27. Additionally, those who donate $100 or more will receive a KISS t-shirt with the legend on it It shocked meIn reference to the band’s famous song.

A private jet trip, photos with the band, signed posters and a special view of a KISS show are part of the prize fans can covet. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for A&E)

Prizes that participants can aspire to also include:

Photo with KISS before going on stage

Exclusive access to the KISS final stage with a photo opportunity with the instruments of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

Limited signed KISS 2023 tour poster, shipped directly to your home.

An invitation to the KISS Army Captain’s Lounge (an exclusive KISS concert experience)

Participation in the giveaway is open at www.fandiem.com/kiss from October 23 until November 15, 2023; Two days after this date, the winner will be announced and will be able to travel on a private KISS plane with a companion. It is worth noting that in order to be selected for this dynamic, participants must be of legal age and US citizens.

For $25, participants have a chance to win a package of exclusive experiences within the “End of the Road” tour. The larger the donation, the greater the chances of winning, while also contributing to charity. Rainforest children.

As far as Fandiem is concerned, it is an online fundraising platform that leverages the power of the fan community to do good. Fans who donate to a selected NGO participate in a raffle for one-of-a-kind experiences with their favorite artists, festivals, athletes and creators.

Fandiem is a fundraising platform that leverages the media influence of artists to support various charities

“You can be proud to know that all of this happened because you contributed to the care and preservation of the Amazon rainforest. Your rock ‘n’ roll dream becomes an opportunity to leave a lasting mark. The memories of ‘Crazy Crazy Night’ will remain etched in your heart, intertwined with the knowledge that you helped protect the Yawanawa culture and the Amazon rainforest,” reads the statement shared by Fandiem.

This laudable project comes just days after Paul Stanley, KISS singer and guitarist, dispelled doubts about the possibility of a reunion of the original band members for their final concert. Today, KISS consists of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer. In a recent interview, when Paul was asked about a possible return Ace Frehley on guitar and Peter Criss on drums During his farewell concert in New York, this is what the 71-year-old musician said.

Paul Stanley ruled out the possibility of a reunion with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss during his farewell tour (Photo: Dave Allocca/Starbucks/Shutterstock)

“This tour is a celebration of the band and its life over the past 50 years. It is not a celebration of the original lineup. Although the original rehearsal is important, I can say that We wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for them, but we wouldn’t be here today with them either.“.