Marc Anthony responds to concerns about his extreme thinness

A few days ago, some pictures Marc Anthony lounging and sunbathing with the Beckham family on their yacht in Florida, USA; However, many netizens were worried when they saw the slim singer with a very tired face. Of course, he received the comments and decided to respond on social media that he was fine.

It must be said that the paparazzi photos of the translator “Vivir mi vida” are not the best captured of him in his career, where in a moment of complete relaxation he was dressed only in shorts, without a shirt or shoes and his hair was blown by the wind. An unpleasant situation for anyone.

But what his followers did highlight was his slender body which was noticeable because by leaving his chest bare and almost full of tattoos, they could notice just how small his skin was to the point of worrying. Some fans have even reported that he might fall ill after his grueling tour through Europe called “Pahalá voy”, and a fall that injured his back.

In any case. In fact, Marc Anthony tried to reassure his fans by indicating that he was rejuvenating his next plans and making it clear that he was not accompanied by his partner. Nadia Ferrara It didn’t mean they had a couple crisis or similar problem, she simply wanted to enjoy Miami Beach that day, as seen on her social networks, while her boyfriend was visiting his great friend David Beckham and his sons.

Marc Anthony responds to those who are concerned about being too thin

The Puerto Rican-American singer posted a video and some photos from one of his recent concerts to send a message to everyone concerned about his health.

“Enjoying the best energy, in two weeks we continue #TourLife! #EstoSigueee”, He wrote in the description to ensure that he is not sick and on the contrary has a lot of energy to carry on, trying to reassure anxious fans and seize the opportunity to announce a new date for his presentations in different countries.

He has a large group of fans who follow him and care about him. After the round and the fall to his back, he disappeared for a while and they thought that the next time they saw him he would be completely renewed; Since this was not the case, they suspected that he had withdrawn from social networks due to a health problem. Fortunately, Marc Anthony made it clear that this is not the case and that he finds himself with all the energy to continue his concerts.

