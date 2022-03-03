Liga MX: This is the general schedule for Clausura 2022 after the eighth day

Pachuca celebrates Roberto de la Rosa’s winning goal

March 03, 2022, 09:27 AM

I played with full normal 8 round The Closing 2022 In the middle of the week, with two days of really different games in between, where on the one hand absolutely nothing happened, and the next we had the best games in the entire history.

We’ll enter the second half of the tournament, with the clear thoughts of those serious contenders for the crown, who aren’t, even if that label is placed in front of the mic, the table, the points, and the game says something completely different. that’s it Results at the moment.

The general schedule of Clausura 2022 until the eighth day

Change is at the edge! Puebla bumped into Juarez at CuauhtemocFailing to win, leaving “the ball in the cap” Pachuca To become new leaders, those that have trained before William Almada They did not give up their point of view in favor. in home[الشخص] atlasThey won the bare minimum, and that’s how they are the new leaders.

With everything and that, mechanical edge Still close, as the only one unbeaten after 8 encounters, is one point away from returning to the top. The difference is minimal between the two teams, it may change again this weekend, and everything remains to be seen.

Live Leguela until Round 8

With changing positions between Poblanos and the TozosEverything remains the same among the four teams that will avoid the “Cup Pre-Cup” today. Appendixand they will be the direct guests of big partywithout going through that extra kill or kill game.

Annex area until round eight

Small changes in this part of the schedule, with atlas In a purebred free fall, with 3 full games without scoring, he took its toll, losing a position relative to the day before. unless Lion Go up, the thing moved a little and nothing.

Those who are eliminated until the eighth day

Here if things move, with USA Being the new captain of the tournament now without a coach after being sacked Santiago Solari. saints From being down the previous date, with Ventanas In driving now, they are close to Appendix. Few movements in this part.

Scoring table until the eighth round

New leader in scoring! When everyone finished at the start of the tournament Andre-Pierre GignacThe Frenchman seems to have taken the comments personally, and is the star player, scoring for the sixth game in a row. Nico IbanezAnd the Present And the Victor Davila They are left blank on this date. Alexis vega He did not play due to suspension and will miss another match.

