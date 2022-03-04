Betis vs Rayo match summary (1-1) | Save and Lainez to the Cup Final

Midtime Opening

Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville / 03.03.2022 16:16:36

Ten minutes of madness and a happy ending to Andres Guardado and Diego LinezMexicans who have Betis will be in the Copa del Rey final After beating Rayo Vallecano 3-2 on aggregate, although Return ended 1-1 With goal drama in overtime for a Betis pass.

Only with Saved entering the field until the 95th minute And the Lenz was previously excludedPettis went crazy when Borja Iglesias scored in the 92nd minute The goal of the pass into the final, because only ten minutes ago, Pepe equalized the series.

The Andalusians were superior, they knew how to handle the situation and ruled out any possibility for Rayo to come close to the local goal at Benito Villamarin in order to Reaching the final after 17 years For the trophy they won twice.

Betis grabbed the ball and took it across the field until time passed and left less room for Rayo’s foul, requiring only a goal to put the purslane in trouble.

The team led by Manuel Pellegrini had several chances to open the scoring, but the gunpowder got wet and they couldn’t score to increase the overall lead.

10 minutes from the end, the Portuguese kid sent in a goal from another game that was rather boring. a free shot Which completely eliminated Claudio Bravo, who, no matter how hard he stretched, could not do anything.

when Overtime loomsBetis again put seriousness into the match and before the referee blew the match whistle, Borja Iglesias tied the match and ended up awarding the pass to the final.

