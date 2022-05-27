Liga MX announces penalties against Tigres for incorrect matchmaking in the semi-final against Atlas

Tigres kept nine untrained players in Mexico during the match against Atlas, which is why the club was penalized.

The Disciplinary Committee I was informed that after its investigation of the possibility of incorrect alignment of the tigers In view of atlasThe Tigres Club shall be penalized by “losing the match that was held on May 21, 2022, corresponding to the second leg of the semi-finals of the UAE Championship.” Final tournament 2022 subordinate MX LEAGUE against Club Atlas, having violated the provisions of Articles 48 and 49.7 of the Competition Regulations for MX . LeagueThe result of the said match should be 0-2 in favor of Atlas Club.

In addition, he was punished tigersWith an economic fine, the goals scored by the cats were left without effect.

Meet the university students atlas In the second leg of the semi-finals of the tournament and the coach Michael Herrera He made the mistake of putting nine Mexican non-managers on the field of play during the match.

The regulations allow eight and in that match they were on the field of play Nahuel Guzman, Igor Lichnosvki, Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Iverson Sutildo, Carlos Gonzalez, Florian Thuven s Andre-Pierre Gignac.

Tigres receives penalties for indecent assault against Atlas in the semi-final second leg. imago 7

In this commitment, those of UANL They were looking for a comeback on the scoreboard, having lost 3-0 to Rogengros in the first leg, but ultimately failed to make it with a 5-4 loss on aggregate.

At the end of the technical match Michael Herrera He accepted that he made the mistake of putting together an inappropriate squad and that what happened at the Universitario was his responsibility.

Faced with this situation, the MX . League announced that the case will be handed over to Disciplinary Committee For analysis and announced this day to punish Macron.