Canelo surprises with red and black uniforms to support his ‘new’ team: Atlas

The famous Mexican boxer wore the red and black jersey in Jalisco and expressed his support for the Foxes in a duel against Pachuca

Guadalajara – “Now I’m From atlas‘ he shouts, raises his fist and smiles Saul Canelo AlvarezWhen you reach Jalisco StadiumIn the final against Pachuca. This is how he forgets about his past in Rugeblanco, in which he signed T-shirts chivas Another one was said about El Rebaño.

I have already convinced him and he will come. It goes to the winners, to the teams that win and atlas He’s one of them,” says Eddie Rinoso, coach of the team Canelo AlvarezUpon arrival at Jalisco Stadium.

The “betrayal” took place before the end of the first half between them Atlas and Pachuca. The Canelo Alvarez He takes off his yellow polo shirt and the cameras capture the Guadalajara boxer in his jacket atlas.

Canelo supported Atlas during the first leg. imago 7

“We are also going to PachucaI’ve already invited him,” comments Eddie Reynoso, because a few days ago, he was Canelo Alvarez He said he would go to the red and black final if his coach and friend invited him.

disdain ‘cinnamon’ Pay it on social networks. “It’s the largest village in Jalisco,” one user wrote. Twitter. “What happened to Cinnamon? Was it not that you were Rojiblanco?” Other questions.

in it Jalisco Stadium Everything is different, the boxer from Guadalajara was applauded by the fans of the Red and Black, who were about to fill their stadium for the final. they do to ‘cinnamon’ Another one of his tribe.

a Saul Alvarez Don’t mind commenting. In Jalisco, he applauds and celebrates the goal and salutes whoever appears in his box. It is the night that his transformation into red and black is complete, the day he forgets that he is red and white.

“Atlas! Atlas! Atlas!”, devotees of red and black exclaim, every time the local voice so requests, among them Canillo Alvarez.