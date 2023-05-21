Let’s talk on the pitch, empty promises were enough: Amaury Vergara

Diego IveReading: two minutes.

Chivas’ owner confirmed that he will not promise something he can’t control after Tapatío’s title in the MX Expansion League

Amaury VergaraWhat is with you ChivasCelebrate a championship Tapatio affiliate MX Expansion League After defeating Atlético Morelia in the final with a score of 4-3. Now, the next mission is Back Against America This Sunday at the Azteca Stadium.

After celebrating a title TapatioAnd Amaury Vergara She was upfront about the formula he should follow Chivas In the future to win trophies.

“If we’re going to do something right Chivas He is [que] We’ll do things with work and Let’s talk in the field. It was enough to give empty promises, let’s get down to businessHe declared after the match: “We will not promise anything we cannot control, what we can control is every day’s work, and that is what is shown every day on this court.”

Amaury Vergara celebrated the MX Expansion League Championship with Tapatío. Imago 7

On the other side, Amaury Vergara Adds two addresses as owner, the first with Chivas women And now with him Tapatio In the MX Expansion League. However, the title with the first team is still a pending issue, and at Clausura 2023, it will be one comeback away from reaching the Grand Final.

Amaury Vergara Realize there are no addresses with ChivasHowever, he also understands that the goal will not be achieved overnight.

He concluded, “We are progressing step by step. It’s not about counting championships. It’s about business and the players being successful, and if the players are successful, the club is successful.” Amaury Vergara.

This Sunday at 8:00 PM in Central Mexico Chivas They are seeking to return against America After losing in the first leg, if they advance, they will face Tigres in the final, a re-issue of the 2017 final, when Guadalajara Won the last league title.